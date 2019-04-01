Browns News: Emmanuel Ogbah Traded to Chiefs for Safety Eric Murray

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

On Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs announced they acquired defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for safety Eric Murray.

The 25-year-old Ogbah amassed 40 tackles and three sacks during the 2018 season.

The Nigeria native racked up a career-high 5.5 sacks, 53 tackles and 16 quarterback hits during his rookie year, but his production has dipped a bit in recent years.

A fractured foot that forced him out for six games in 2017 has played a part, as the 2016 second-round pick out of Oklahoma State also sat two games in 2018.

In return, the Browns are getting a safety who started nine games and appeared in 15 for the Chiefs last season. Murray racked up 55 total tackles and an interception in 2018.

Ogbah's time in Cleveland became numbered with the team's trade for New York Giants linebacker Olivier Vernon, a talented pass-rusher with 51 career sacks in seven seasons. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the team was looking to deal Ogbah after the Vernon transaction.

His pass-rushing production may have not been as hoped in Cleveland, but he's only three years into his career and can turn it around. He racked up 22.5 sacks in his last two years with Oklahoma State and also forced five fumbles.

The 6'4", 275-pounder provides solid pass-rushing depth for a Chiefs team that needs to make significant strides on the defensive side of the ball in 2019 to deliver on its Super Bowl potential. Kansas City finished 31st in the league in yards allowed and 24th in points allowed, but it still managed to reach the AFC Championship Game.

A better defensive showing, paired with the continued development of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, would put the Chiefs in position to take the next step and lift the Lombardi Trophy.

Ultimately, dealing for Ogbah is a low-risk move. If it works out, then Kansas City gets a steal for a low cost; if it doesn't, the pass-rusher will likely leave as a free agent.