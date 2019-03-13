Teddy Bridgewater Rumors: QB Has No Contract in Place Despite Saints Buzz

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Drew Brees is undoubtedly the starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, but the backup position is unclear.

Jane Slater of NFL Network reported Tuesday that backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was expected to re-sign with the Saints. However, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports clarified the situation Wednesday afternoon, saying a source had told him that Bridgewater had not agreed to anything with the Saints.

"No decision. No rush," the source added.

Last season was Bridgewater's first in New Orleans. The former first-round pick spent the first four seasons of his career with the Minnesota Vikings and missed all of 2016 with a gruesome knee injury.