Teddy Bridgewater Rumors: QB Has No Contract in Place Despite Saints Buzz

Megan ArmstrongContributor IIIMarch 13, 2019

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the New Orleans Saints warms up prior to playing the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFC Divisional Playoff at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Drew Brees is undoubtedly the starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, but the backup position is unclear.

Jane Slater of NFL Network reported Tuesday that backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was expected to re-sign with the Saints. However, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports clarified the situation Wednesday afternoon, saying a source had told him that Bridgewater had not agreed to anything with the Saints.

"No decision. No rush," the source added. 

Last season was Bridgewater's first in New Orleans. The former first-round pick spent the first four seasons of his career with the Minnesota Vikings and missed all of 2016 with a gruesome knee injury.

 

Related

    The Best FA Move Every Team Can Still Make

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The Best FA Move Every Team Can Still Make

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Chiefs Cut 5-Time Pro Bowler Eric Berry

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Chiefs Cut 5-Time Pro Bowler Eric Berry

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    49ers Spending Too Much on Wrong People

    NFL logo
    NFL

    49ers Spending Too Much on Wrong People

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Ravens Land Earl Thomas 🚨

    Bag secured for 4-Years/$55M

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ravens Land Earl Thomas 🚨

    Bag secured for 4-Years/$55M

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report