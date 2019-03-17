NCAA Tournament 2019: Breaking Down Every Team's Chances to Win the Title

15 of 16

Michigan State Spartans (+1500)

The return of Nick Ward should provide a much-needed jolt to Michigan State's frontcourt, but Cassius Winston is the undisputed star of this show. He and Matt McQuaid both shoot above 40 percent from long range while attempting five-plus triples per game.

But the Spartans' top concern is consistent defense. For some stretches, they're an impenetrable nightmare. However, they force turnovers at the third-lowest rate in the country and are a paltry 4-5 when the opponent shoots 37.5-plus percent from outside.

MSU does have a challenging draw with Duke as the No. 1 seed, but that's a hugely appealing potential matchup.

Kentucky Wildcats (+1800)

Three-point percentage, rebound rate and defensive turnover rate have the greatest impact on Kentucky's results.

Eleven of UK's 33 games have included a sub-30 percent clip from three, and the 'Cats are 6-5 in such cases. They have 12 games with a total rebound rate of 54 percent or worse and 6-6 record. And four of their six losses ended with a takeaway rate below 10 percent.

It's a very specific combination for a 27-6 squad, but it's the blueprint to edging John Calipari's club.

Michigan Wolverines (+1600)

At the beginning of February, few teams looked better than the Wolverines. They held a 20-1 record with victories of 17-plus points over each of Villanova, North Carolina and Purdue. Things have gotten much, much tougher as the season wore on.

During those 21 games, Michigan shot 45.6 percent while holding opponents to 39.2 percent. In the next 12 outings, the numbers changed to 44.3 and 41.1.

The Wolverines are ordinarily terrific on defense, but the recent penchant for stagnant offense is a serious concern.

Tennessee Volunteers (+1500)

Good: Tennessee has consistently dispatched lesser competition, putting up a 19-0 record in non-Quadrant 1 games. That's a promising sign for the Vols during the opening weekend.

Bad: Tennessee has regularly struggled in Q1 games. Kansas, Kentucky, LSU and Auburn (twice) all bested the Vols, who have capable three-point shooters but aren't a perimeter-oriented team. Any major deficit will be especially hard to overcome.

Rick Barnes' squad is a relatively safe bet to advance early but ultimately fall short in the Big Dance, barring a surge of excellence from beyond the arc.