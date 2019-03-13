Mickey Mantle's Autographed Trump Casino Gambling Card Up for Auction

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 13, 2019

This is an undated 1960's photo of New York Yankees Mickey Mantle. (AP Photo)
Associated Press

Collectors looking for a unique piece of Mickey Mantle memorabilia are in luck after a pair of his gambling cards went up for auction, according to TMZ Sports.

The cards are from Trump Taj Mahal and Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and they were used in 1990 when the New York Yankees legend was 59 years old. Mantle died in 1995 at the age of 63.

The cards are in "near mint" condition, and one has an autograph rated as a nine out of 10. They could reportedly sell for about $2,000 at Robert Edwards Auctions. Bids are already over $1,000.

Considering Mantle's American Express card went for $8,400 at auction, per TMZ, the price of the casino cards has the potential to rise even more before bidding ends.

Related

    Report: MLB to Adopt One Trade Deadline

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: MLB to Adopt One Trade Deadline

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Team's Top Trade Piece Midway Through Spring

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Every Team's Top Trade Piece Midway Through Spring

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Broad Street Bryce — Grab the Merch 🛒

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Broad Street Bryce — Grab the Merch 🛒

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP

    Kershaw Already Showing Signs of a Big Letdown

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Kershaw Already Showing Signs of a Big Letdown

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report