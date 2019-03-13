Sadio Mane's 2 Goals Lead Liverpool to Eliminate Bayern Munich in UCL

Kerstin Joensson/Associated Press

Sadio Mane scored twice to help send Liverpool into the last eight of the UEFA Champions League after eliminating Bayern Munich 3-1 on aggregate on Wednesday night.

Mane opened the scoring, before Joel Matip turned a Serge Gnabry cross into his own net for Bayern's equaliser. Second-half headers from Virgil Van Dijk and Mane added two more crucial away goals and ended the tie at the Allianz Arena, following a goalless draw at Anfield in the first leg.

It means last season's beaten finalists will be in the draw along with three other Premier League sides, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, for Friday's draw in Nyon.

What's Next?

Liverpool travel to Fulham on Sunday as they bid to go above City, who are in FA Cup action, in the race for the domestic title. Bayern have similar concerns when they host Mainz on Sunday, one day after nearest rivals Borussia Dortmund are at Hoffenheim.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.