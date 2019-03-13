Sadio Mane's 2 Goals Lead Liverpool to Eliminate Bayern Munich in UCL

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistMarch 13, 2019

Bayern defender Rafinha, left, duels for the ball with Liverpool midfielder Sadio Mane during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Liverpool at the Allianz Arena, in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Kerstin Joensson)
Kerstin Joensson/Associated Press

Sadio Mane scored twice to help send Liverpool into the last eight of the UEFA Champions League after eliminating Bayern Munich 3-1 on aggregate on Wednesday night.

Mane opened the scoring, before Joel Matip turned a Serge Gnabry cross into his own net for Bayern's equaliser. Second-half headers from Virgil Van Dijk and Mane added two more crucial away goals and ended the tie at the Allianz Arena, following a goalless draw at Anfield in the first leg.

It means last season's beaten finalists will be in the draw along with three other Premier League sides, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, for Friday's draw in Nyon.

                

What's Next?

Liverpool travel to Fulham on Sunday as they bid to go above City, who are in FA Cup action, in the race for the domestic title. Bayern have similar concerns when they host Mainz on Sunday, one day after nearest rivals Borussia Dortmund are at Hoffenheim.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    B/R Live: Watch Champions League Knockouts

    Barcelona vs. Lyon and Bayern vs. Liverpool

    World Football logo
    World Football

    B/R Live: Watch Champions League Knockouts

    Barcelona vs. Lyon and Bayern vs. Liverpool

    via B/R Live

    'B/R Football Ranks': Most Exciting Teens 🎧

    World Football logo
    World Football

    'B/R Football Ranks': Most Exciting Teens 🎧

    Turner
    via Turner

    The Fan with a Prosthetic Bayern Eye

    Video Play Button
    World Football logo
    World Football

    The Fan with a Prosthetic Bayern Eye

    B/R Video
    via Bleacher Report

    Winners & Losers of Zidane's Return to Real Madrid

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Winners & Losers of Zidane's Return to Real Madrid

    Dean Jones
    via Bleacher Report