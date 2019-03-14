UFC Fight Night 147 Predictions: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Picks

0 of 6

Luke Walker/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The UFC is heading to London on Saturday for Fight Night 147 where the British crowd figures to be firmly behind native son Darren Till when he takes on Jorge Masvidal.

Till's rise in the welterweight division suffered a setback his last time in the cage when he was submitted by Tyron Woodley, but at just 26 years old, time is still on his side. Masvidal presents him with a perfect chance to prove himself against a steely veteran.

The co-main event features more fighters in the UFC's loaded welterweight division as Leon Edwards takes on Gunnar Nelson. Both fighters have hovered around the class' top 10, which means the winner could have a shot for a notable fight while the loser risks fading further from the spotlight.

Keep reading to see how the Bleacher Report crew of Scott Harris, Nathan McCarter and Jonathan Snowden are picking Till vs. Masvidal, Edwards vs. Nelson and every other fight on the main card.