Penny's Promise

Penny's PromiseMarch 13, 2019
Desmond Merriweather was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer.
At one of his sickest moments, he scribbled on a piece of paper "1 cent." That inscription was a plea for his friend, Penny Hardaway, to come back to Memphis and coach their childhood middle school basketball team.
The coaching duo teamed up to win three straight middle school championships while keeping the kids safe from Memphis' complex gang/territorial structure.
In an exclusive B/R interview, Penny takes us through his journey with Dez up until his last breath.
For more on Penny and Dez's friendship watch 'One Cent' on Facebook Watch by Players Only Films and Evolve Studio
