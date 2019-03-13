Penny's Promise

Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Will Harden Burn Himself Out Before the Playoffs? When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back! Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points Right Arrow Icon

Desmond Merriweather was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer.

At one of his sickest moments, he scribbled on a piece of paper "1 cent." That inscription was a plea for his friend, Penny Hardaway, to come back to Memphis and coach their childhood middle school basketball team.

The coaching duo teamed up to win three straight middle school championships while keeping the kids safe from Memphis' complex gang/territorial structure.

In an exclusive B/R interview, Penny takes us through his journey with Dez up until his last breath.

For more on Penny and Dez's friendship watch 'One Cent' on Facebook Watch by Players Only Films and Evolve Studio