MLB Rumors: League to Adopt 1 Trade Deadline in 2019, Eliminate Waiver Deals

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 13, 2019

A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Major League Baseball is reportedly set to eliminate August trades featuring players who've cleared waivers in favor of a singular July 31 trade deadline in 2019.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the change Wednesday. First proposed by the MLB Players Association, it is meant "to protect the competitive integrity of the 162-game regular season, create more certainty for players and force teams to decide earlier whether they are buyers or sellers."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Every Team's Top Trade Piece Midway Through Spring

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Every Team's Top Trade Piece Midway Through Spring

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Broad Street Bryce — Grab the Merch 🛒

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Broad Street Bryce — Grab the Merch 🛒

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP

    Kershaw Already Showing Signs of a Big Letdown

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Kershaw Already Showing Signs of a Big Letdown

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Tebow Among Mets' Latest Cuts in Camp

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Tebow Among Mets' Latest Cuts in Camp

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report