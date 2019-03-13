MLB Rumors: League to Adopt 1 Trade Deadline in 2019, Eliminate Waiver Deals

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Major League Baseball is reportedly set to eliminate August trades featuring players who've cleared waivers in favor of a singular July 31 trade deadline in 2019.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the change Wednesday. First proposed by the MLB Players Association, it is meant "to protect the competitive integrity of the 162-game regular season, create more certainty for players and force teams to decide earlier whether they are buyers or sellers."

