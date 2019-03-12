Indian Wells Tennis 2019: Tuesday Scores, Results, Updated Schedule

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Tuesday was not a friendly day for many of the top seeds at the 2019 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.

No. 1 seed Naomi Osaka and No. 2 seed Simona Halep lost in the fourth round on the women's side, while No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic and No. 6 seed Kei Nishikori lost in the third round on the men's side.

Some of the marquee names prevailed, though, with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Venus Williams among the day's winners.

Here is a look at Tuesday's full results.

Women's Results

No. 23 Belinda Bencic def. No. 1 Naomi Osaka; 6-3, 6-1

No. 5 Karolina Pliskova def. No. 21 Anett Kontaveit; 7-6 (0), 4-6, 6-2

Venus Williams def. Mona Barthel; 6-4, 6-4

No. 20 Garbine Muguruza def. No. 7 Kiki Bertens; 5-7, 6-1, 6-4

Bianca Andreescu def. No. 18 Qiang Wang; 7-5, 6-2

No. 6 Elina Svitolina def. No. 12 Ashleigh Barty; 7-6 (8), 5-7, 6-4

Marketa Vondrousova def. No. 2 Simona Halep; 6-2, 3-6, 6-2

Men's Results

Philipp Kohlschreiber def. No. 1 Novak Djokovic; 6-4, 6-4

Hubert Hurkacz def. No. 6 Kei Nishikori; 4-6, 6-4, 6-3

No. 24 Denis Shapovalov def. No. 10 Marin Cilic; 6-4, 6-2

No. 22 Kyle Edmund def. Radu Albot; 6-3, 6-3

No. 4 Roger Federer def. Stan Wawrinka; 6-3, 6-4

No. 8 John Isner def. No. 32 Guido Pella; 6-3, 6-4

No. 12 Karen Khachanov def. Andrey Rublev; 7-5, 6-3

Filip Krajinovic def. No. 14 Daniil Medvedev; 6-3, 6-2

No. 2 Rafael Nadal def. No. 25 Diego Schwartzman; 6-3, 6-1

The women's and men's draws can be found on the tournament's official website, as can the entire schedule.

Djokovic is the top-ranked player in the world and a five-time champion at Indian Wells, so his loss was naturally the headline of Tuesday's action.

The only way to beat the top seed is by taking advantage of critical opportunities, and that is exactly what Philipp Kohlschreiber did. He won three of four break points he created and then saved four of five Djokovic created, preventing the Serbian from overcoming a disappointing showing.

Agence France-Presse (h/t Yahoo Sports) noted it was the first time the 35-year-old Kohlschreiber has defeated a No. 1 opponent in 12 attempts, but he already had his eye on Wednesday's fourth-round matchup with Gael Monfils.

"Very special to beat the No. 1," Kohlschreiber said. "Unfortunately, the tournament is not over. I have to get back tomorrow with a great mindset."

Elsewhere, Nadal was never truly challenged in a straight-sets win over Diego Schwartzman, while Federer displayed the steady consistency that has defined his entire career in an all-Swiss matchup with Stan Wawrinka.

Federer didn't face a break point while winning 82 percent of his first-service points and 75 percent of his second-service points. The showing kept him on track for a potential semifinal showdown with Nadal.

Like the men's side, the top seed's defeat was the primary storyline in the women's draw.

Belinda Bencic not only defeated Osaka, but she also used all-around dominance to win in straight sets. Bencic won 82 percent of her first-service points compared to 54 percent for Osaka and then created eight break points, winning five. Osaka created just two break points and managed to win one.

Halep at least forced a third set against Marketa Vondrousova, but her serve let her down.

The No. 2 seed finished with four double faults and won a mere 48 percent of her first-service points. She never established a rhythm, and Vondrousova took full advantage by winning a head-turning eight of nine break points.

Attention now turns to Wednesday's schedule, which begins with an 11 a.m. PT showdown between Nadal and Filip Krajinovic in Stadium 1 on the men's side before a 1 p.m. PT match between Garbine Muguruza and Bianca Andreescu on the women's side.

*All stats are courtesy of the tournament's official website.