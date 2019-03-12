49ers Trade Rumors: SF 'Deep in Talks' with Chiefs for Dee Ford

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 13, 2019

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 12: Outside linebacker Dee Ford #55 of the Kansas City Chiefs gets set on defense against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)
Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are "deep in talks" to trade linebacker Dee Ford to the San Francisco 49ers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rapoport noted "things have escalated" to the point where a deal could occur by the end of Tuesday evening. However, Ford would have to strike a new deal with the 49ers, as the Chiefs gave him their franchise tag for the 2019 season.

Ford amassed a career-high 13.0 sacks and 55 tackles last season.

Albert Breer of The MMQB reported the 49ers have agreed to send the Chiefs a 2020 second-round pick for Ford, and Josina Anderson of ESPN reported on the potential contract numbers:

San Francisco currently has the NFL's fourth-most cap space ($55.1 million), per Over the Cap.

The 49ers tied for 17th in adjusted sack rate last season, according to Football Outsiders, so they could use a top pass-rusher to shore up a defense that finished fifth-worst in points allowed last season.

Ford fits that bill.

Rob Lowder of Niners Nation posted some of Ford's most notable accomplishments:

