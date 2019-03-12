Steven Nelson, Steelers Reportedly Agree to 3-Year, $25.5 Million Contract

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 12, 2019

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson (20) intercepts a pass intended for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Free-agent cornerback Steven Nelson, who spent his first four NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, has agreed to a three-year, $25.5 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Nelson is a good pickup for Pittsburgh, who could use secondary help after the defense finished 20th in adjusted yards per pass attempt allowed, according to Pro Football Reference.

The 26-year-old started all 16 games for the 12-4 Chiefs and led the team with four interceptions and 15 passes defended. He also amassed 68 tackles.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

