Steven Nelson, Steelers Reportedly Agree to 3-Year, $25.5 Million Contract

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Free-agent cornerback Steven Nelson, who spent his first four NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, has agreed to a three-year, $25.5 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Nelson is a good pickup for Pittsburgh, who could use secondary help after the defense finished 20th in adjusted yards per pass attempt allowed, according to Pro Football Reference.

The 26-year-old started all 16 games for the 12-4 Chiefs and led the team with four interceptions and 15 passes defended. He also amassed 68 tackles.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.