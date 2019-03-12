HC Billy Kennedy Reportedly Won't Return to Texas A&M After 8 Seasons

Michael Woods/Associated Press

The Texas A&M Aggies will reportedly have a new basketball coach next season.

Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle cited a source who said head coach Billy Kennedy will not return in 2019-20 for what would have been his ninth season with the program. The Aggies were just 13-17 overall and 6-12 in SEC play this season and earned a No. 11 seed in the conference tournament that starts Wednesday.

Kennedy sports a 150-115 record in eight seasons with Texas A&M.

According to Zwerneman, the Aggies will target Virginia Tech head coach Buzz Williams, who was an assistant coach for the school from 2004 to 2006.

This comes after Kennedy—who coached at Centenary, Southeastern Louisiana and Murray State prior to the Aggies job—said he expected to be back when asked about his job status Tuesday.

The Aggies have been to just two NCAA tournaments under Kennedy after a run of six straight appearances before he was hired, but those Big Dance appearances each came in the last three years and saw the team advance to the Sweet 16 both times. They also won the SEC regular-season championship during the 2015-16 campaign.

What's more, Kennedy has the No. 25 recruiting class in the country for the 2019 cycle coming in, per 247Sports.

Still, Zwerneman pointed to low crowd numbers in addition to what has been a disappointing season for the SEC school.

As for Williams, he has coached at New Orleans, Marquette and Virginia Tech with a 250-153 overall record. The Hokies are well on their way to a third straight NCAA tournament appearance at 23-7 and No. 16 in the country.