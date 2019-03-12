Ex-NFL Star Chad Johnson Signs Contract with United Premier Soccer League

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

Chad Johnson is playing football once again. Just not the football you'd expect.

Boca Raton FC of the United Premier Soccer League announced Tuesday that it had signed the former NFL wide receiver to a contract.

"Chad is a tremendous athlete," the club's head coach, Jim Rooney, said in a statement. "He has proven himself in the gridiron and will now prove himself in the soccer pitch. Chad has had some great training and preseason matches with us and we are excited to continue this journey with him."

The 41-year-old Johnson has already started five times for the club during his trial and has made quite the impression, posting a goal and two assists.

"I'm really excited to join the team and contribute in any way possible," he said. "For me, this is more than just an opportunity but a dream come true that I was never able to fulfill during my childhood."

Johnson's ties to soccer aren't new. The former wideout had a tryout with the MLS' Sporting Kansas City years ago and once claimed he would play with Liga MX's Club Leon. Boca Raton FC is a semi-pro club and quite a step down from his prior aspirations, but in true Tim Tebow fashion he isn't giving up on his dreams of switching sports.