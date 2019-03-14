Predicting MLB's Top Rookie Stars at Each Position for 2019

6 of 8

Left Field: Eloy Jimenez, Chicago White Sox

The book on Eloy Jimenez's hitting talent at MLB.com can be summarized like so: "like Giancarlo Stanton, except better."

Though it's produced "only" 41 homers over the last two minor league seasons, Jimenez's power is mighty enough in its raw form to damage light poles. Yet the 22-year-old is also a high-quality hitter. He struck out only 69 times in 108 minor league games in 2018, and he hit .337 overall.

The catch is that the 6'4", 205-pounder is very much a lumbering type who will probably be a designated hitter in a couple of years. In the meantime, however, he'll provide the Chicago White Sox with plenty of power out of left field—as soon as they're done manipulating his service time, of course.

Center Field: Victor Robles, Washington Nationals

Unlike Jimenez, Victor Robles doesn't need to wait for a job. The Washington Nationals have him slotted at their everyday center fielder for 2019.

At the least, Robles figures to be a sight to behold on defense, where he boasts elite speed and arm strength. But he's no slouch in the batter's box either. He has solid power, not to mention a far more advanced approach than most 21-year-olds.

Robles put up an .874 OPS in 21 games with the Nationals in 2018, and he has a .972 OPS this spring. If he stays on this track, he'll be a National League Rookie of the Year favorite.

Right Field: Alex Verdugo, Los Angeles Dodgers

The caveat here is that Alex Verdugo doesn't project to be a regular so much as just another cog in the Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts' unpredictable lineups.

Still, this will be the 22-year-old's best chance yet at major league stardom, and he should be ready for it. He has one of the best hit tools of any prospect, and one need not look far to find evidence of it. Verdugo is a .321 career hitter at Triple-A.

Also, keep an eye on Verdugo's arm. It's more than good enough for right field.

