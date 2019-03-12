ACC Tournament 2019: Round 1 Scores, Updated Bracket and Round 2 Schedule

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

The ACC tournament kicked off on Tuesday with three games on the schedule: Miami vs. Wake Forest, Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh vs. Boston College.

Below, we'll break down Tuesday's matchups and take a look at Wednesday's contests. For an updated bracket, be sure to check out NCAA.com.

Tuesday Results

Miami def. Wake Forest, 79-71

The Miami Hurricanes (14-17) kept their incredibly slim NCAA tournament hopes alive Tuesday, defeating Wake Forest 79-71 in the first round of the ACC tournament.

Dejan Vasiljevic (21 points, six rebounds) and Anthony Lawrence II (20 points, 10 rebounds and three steals) were excellent for the Hurricanes, while Chris Lykes chipped in 13 points, five boards and four assists.

Freshman Jaylen Hoard (16 points, seven boards) and Brandon Childress (16 points, five rebounds, five assists) led the way for the Demon Deacons (11-20).

Wake Forest's turnover issues hurt them in this contest, as Miami scored 19 points off of Wake's 15 giveaways. Miami also held the advantage at the foul line, finishing 18-of-25 from the charity stripe compared to 10-of-16 for Wake.

Miami opened up a 12-point advantage halfway through the second half, though the Demon Deacons were able to trim the deficit to four with a minute remaining. That was as close as they would get, however.

For the Demon Deacons, Tuesday's loss ends their season. Miami is still alive, though, and could even guarantee themselves a berth in the NCAA tournament with a triumph at the ACC event. That's incredibly unlikely, given the talented teams they'd have to beat along the way, but it's nonetheless still a possibility.