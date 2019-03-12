Anthony Barr Rumors: LB Decides to Stay with Vikings Despite Jets Contract Buzz

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Linebacker Anthony Barr has reportedly decided to remain with the Minnesota Vikings after speculation he'd leave in free agency to join the New York Jets.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported the update Tuesday. ESPN's Adam Schefter noted Monday the linebacker intended to sign with New York before the apparent change of heart.

