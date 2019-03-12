Gareth Bale Will Survive Real Madrid Adversity, Says Ryan Giggs

MB Media/Getty Images

Wales manager Ryan Giggs has backed Gareth Bale to overcome the adversity he's facing at Real Madrid and succeed despite a recent drop in status at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bale has grown accustomed to scrutiny from parts of Real's fanbase and the Spanish media, but Giggs said Wales' star can recover his best form in Madrid, per AFP (h/t France 24):

"He's an experienced player. He's a quality player and a quality person.

"I expect Gareth to turn up and do what he always does, give everyone a lift. When he plays for Wales, he gives 100 percent and more often than not he performs well.

"I don't expect anything different because he's always brilliant around the camp."

The reappointment of Zinedine Zidane as Real manager on Monday has led to more speculation over what lies in store for Bale. Per France 24, he and the tactician hardly spoke toward the end of last season, although Santiago Solari had also not shown much preference for the winger during his final weeks in charge.

Bale, 29, was recently sidelined with an ankle injury but has started in only two of his last six league appearances.

Giggs compared his countryman's struggles with those he faced himself: "I played for (Manchester) United and you are open to criticism when you are at a big club. Everyone has had it. The two Ronaldos had it out in Madrid, Gareth has had it. You have to put up with that, just like you have to put up with all the adulation when you win leagues and Champions Leagues."

Zidane, 46, has taken over Real with the team third in La Liga—12 points behind leaders Barcelona—and with no title prospects after being knocked out of the UEFA Champions League and Copa del Rey. At his presentation on Monday, he said he wants to "provide what is always needed at this club":

Miguel Angel Lara and Jose Luis Calderon of Marca suggested Zidane may be disappointed at Bale's failure to flourish in his absence, which could see him further ostracised from the squad.

Defender Marcelo also told Marca in February that Bale doesn't speak fluent Spanish despite arriving at the club in the summer of 2013, which raised some eyebrows.

Zidane didn't favour the Welshman very highly during his time at the Bernabeu and played him for the full 90 minutes on just 10 occasions during the 2017-18 campaign.

That being said, Bale may be content enough playing through his struggles in Spain considering he's on a lucrative contract that doesn't expire until June 2022. Journalist Richard Hall told Love Sport Radio the player is adamant about remaining in Madrid:

An ESPN FC panel recently discussed the friction between the pair, as well as where Bale may move should he be sold this summer:

Bale will hope to use Wales' upcoming fixtures against Trinidad & Tobago and Slovakia as a means to distract from his club concerns. Giggs' side meet the former in a friendly on March 20 before opening their 2020 UEFA Euro 2020 qualification campaign against the latter on March 24.