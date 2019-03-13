Champions League 2019: Wednesday Live Stream, Odds for Round of 16 Fixtures

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool travel to the Allianz Arena on Wednesday hoping to offer Bayern Munich more of an attacking threat in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 meeting than they did in the first.

Both teams failed to find the back of the net at Anfield in February, but Jurgen Klopp returns to familiar territory hoping his side can score at least one goal in Bavaria to advance ahead of old rivals Bayern.

Barcelona and Lyon also ran to a goalless draw at Parc Olympique Lyonnais last month, but the Camp Nou hosts are major odds favourites to win back at the Camp Nou and return to the quarter-finals.

Ernesto Valverde's side are hoping to make it to the Champions League's last eight for the 12th season in succession, while Lyon last made it to the round of 16 in 2009—when they were beaten by Barcelona.

Wednesday's Second-Leg Fixtures (Aggregate Score)

Bayern Munich vs. Liverpool (0-0), 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

Barcelona vs. Lyon (0-0), 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

Liverpool Out to Sink Resurgent Bayern in Bavaria

Bayern's stalemate at Anfield last month was one in a series of recent games indicating Niko Kovac's men have restored their aura of success at the Allianz, a daunting thought for a Liverpool side out of sorts.

Despite going unbeaten in their last 10 games, the Merseysiders have won just three of their last eight. The result against Bayern was one of three 0-0 draws during that eight-match run, during which Mohamed Salah has scored only once.

Sadio Mane has picked up the slack with four goals in his last three games, but Liverpool will need all three of their attacking gems to piece it together if they're to pierce Manuel Neuer's line this time around:

That being said, Salah has suggested his preference will be to prioritise the Premier League title this season, with the Reds currently trailing leaders Manchester City by one point, per Goal:

Rafinha will step in for suspended Joshua Kimmich at right-back, per Bundesliga.com, while Thomas Muller is also ineligible. Corentin Tolisso is out due to a knee injury, and winger Kingsley Coman is a doubt.

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Klopp has faced Die Roten 30 times, per Transfermarkt, at least six times more than any other club in his career.

Bayern have looked impressive of late, going unbeaten in their last seven games and netting 11 times in their last two outings. Dejan Lovren and Joe Gomez remain injury absences for Liverpool at centre-back, and Virgil van Dijk isn't expecting an easy test at the Allianz, per ITV:

Klopp's frontline have been caged by both Manchester United and Everton since their home draw with Kovac's side, but he'll hope Sunday's 4-2 win over Burnley helps light a fire under the Reds at the Allianz.

Barcelona Seek to Shatter Lyon's Pride

Lyon have gone unbeaten away from home in the Champions League this season, but holding Barcelona from claiming a spot in the quarter-finals will be a new test for many among their squad.

A 0-0 result was far from ideal for Valverde's side, but there's a certain sense of ownership the Blaugrana tend to exude at this stage of the tournament, particularly when finishing a fixture at the Camp Nou.

It was in March 2009 that Barcelona decided a near identical round-of-16 clash with Lyon in Catalonia, following up a 1-1 draw in France with a 5-2 thrashing at home, where a certain Lionel Messi gleamed, via BT Sport (UK only):

The Argentinian has five goals in his last four games and has failed to score just twice in his previous 13 appearances, with all eyes on him to take this meeting by the horns. Ousmane Dembele is the only fresh doubt for Valverde, per Tom Doyle of the Evening Standard.

Left-back Jordi Alba has been in spectacular form this season and will also be in mood to contribute after signing a new five-and-a-half-year deal with Barca, via La Liga:

Lyon centre-back Marcelo is a doubt after he was injured in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Strasbourg, although manager Bruno Genesio will be glad to have star attacker Nabil Fekir back after serving a suspension.

The French visitors can't be ruled out considering they've scored 10 times in three matches since going goalless against Barcelona and AS Monaco, but Barca have a winning mentality at this level that's unlikely to be stopped.