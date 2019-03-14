NFL Draft 2019: Seven Ways Free Agency Has Reshaped the Draft

0 of 7

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Free agency has dramatically changed the outlook of the 2019 NFL draft.

It started Monday with the opening of the so-called legal tampering window as numerous reported deals altered predictions for the upcoming draft.

This happens every year. When the New York Giants coughed up a big contract for left tackle Nate Solder last year, it was clear offensive tackle was off the board at No. 2, which paved the way for them to draft Saquon Barkley. However, when the Arizona Cardinals rolled the dice on quarterback Sam Bradford, it didn't fool anyone—they grabbed Josh Rosen at 10th overall.

While the free-agency market is technically in its infancy, the tampering window has allowed many major dominoes to fall. Some of the most important moves have the biggest draft implications.