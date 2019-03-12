Projected Top 10 Contracts for the Entire 2019 NFL Free-Agency Period

0 of 10

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The 2019 NFL offseason is about to hit its most frenzied period as the official start of free agency at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday nears.

The legal tampering window opened Monday, allowing agents and teams to line up deals prior to the official start time. Deals will surely be announced swiftly as soon as the bell rings and the market is open.

After scouring the free-agent list and comparing established veteran contracts, we've predicted the biggest deals that will be doled out in the coming days. The best organizations are able to augment their rosters in free agency, addressing needs and adding high-impact talent they wouldn't be able to land in the draft.

While some of these price tags may be alarming, these 10 players could be the difference between making the playoffs in 2019 and a staff being fired. Teams must avoid splurging just to make a headline and instead maximize their strengths in order to get the biggest bang for their buck.