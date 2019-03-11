Watch Serge Ibaka, Marquese Chriss Throw Punches in Fight; Both Players Ejected

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors big man Serge Ibaka and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Marquese Chriss were ejected in the third quarter of Monday's game at Quicken Loans Arena after getting into a scuffle on the baseline.

Ibaka fell to the floor after attempting to catch a full-court inbounds pass. He and Chriss appeared to exchange words before he grabbed Chriss around the neck and pushed him into the basket stanchion. Ibaka and Chriss also threw punches that missed their marks.

Chriss' face as this was happening spoke for many fans who were watching at home.

Ibaka and Chriss might have had their dates mixed up, since WWE brought its Fastlane pay-per-view to Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on Sunday night.

Ibaka got a one-game suspension in January 2018 after he and Miami Heat forward James Johnson exchanged punches. Because of the big man's past history, ESPN.com's Bobby Marks speculated Ibaka could be looking at another suspension of between three and five games.

Making matters worse for the Raptors on Monday night, they lost 126-101 to the Cavaliers. Toronto now trails the Milwaukee Bucks by 2.5 games for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.