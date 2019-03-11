Ndamukong Suh Rumors: DT Unlikely to Re-Sign with Rams, Wants to Stay out West

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Ndamukong Suh's short tenure with the Los Angeles Rams appears to be coming to a close.

According to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL.com (h/t Rotoworld), the 32-year-old defensive tackle isn't expected back with the Rams, who were reportedly disappointed with his 2018 production and are running out of cap space to re-sign him after they locked up Dante Fowler on a one-year, $14 million deal.

Suh, meanwhile, reportedly wants to stay on the West Coast, with the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers as potential landing spots.

Suh was one of the NFL's best interior defensive lineman during his prime, playing in five Pro Bowls and earning three first-team All-Pro selections. But he wasn't dominant for the Rams in 2018, posting just 59 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

He was still a positive presence, however, earning an 82.6 grade from Pro Football Focus—20th among interior defensive lineman.

There's little question Suh has taken a step back in recent years. Over his first six seasons, he averaged seven sacks, 13.8 tackles for loss and 19.7 quarterback hits. Over the next three, his averages dropped to 4.7 sacks, eight tackles for loss and 16 quarterback hits.

Those are solid numbers from a player at his position, but they may not be worthy of a major free-agency payday from Los Angeles. The Rams are already allocating a significant amount of their cap space on fellow interior lineman Aaron Donald—the best defensive player in football—which makes it easier to see why they might be comfortable going in another direction with Suh.