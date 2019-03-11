WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 11

1 of 12

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose kicked off Monday's show, just 24 hours after defeating Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre at Fastlane.

Reigns wasted little time saying that if last night was the end of The Shield, he has no regrets.

Reigns hyped Rollins up ahead of his WrestleMania showdown with Brock Lesnar as the WWE Universe chanted "Slay the Beast!"

A shortened farewell to The Hounds of Justice concluded with Reigns turning the microphone over to Rollins before the three engaged in one last Shield fist bump.

Rollins watched as his mates exited the squared circle, then fixated his gaze on the WrestleMania sign.

Before he could really say anything of note, Paul Heyman interrupted the proceedings. Heyman went through the normal introduction before Rollins rightly pointed out the struggles Lesnar has had with wrestlers smaller than him, referencing Daniel Bryan, Finn Balor and AJ Styles.

Heyman threw to a video package that demonstrated the sheer dominance of Lesnar and said that since Rollins won the Royal Rumble, he has thought about the things he will inflict on Rollins at WrestleMania.

Almost as if it were on cue, Shelton Benjamin hit the ring and attacked Rollins as the show headed to break.

Grade

C

Analysis

Not only was The Shield's farewell lacking, the promo that proceeded it from both Rollins and Heyman did nothing to really create excitement or buzz for the Universal Championship match.

Yes, the crowd was at full throat in their support of Rollins but the promo, as scripted, did not build on it and the result was a so-so start to a show that needed to be much hotter in order to capitalize on the momentum the company had after a solid Fastlane pay-per-view.