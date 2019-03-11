Apex Legends' New Champion and Google Console Coming?

Respawn Entertainment/EA

Apex Legends' new champion rumors are intensifying while a recently published patent from Google has people talking about the tech giant's entry into the console space.

New Apex Legends Champion Expected Tomorrow

Respawn Entertainment is expected to announce the first Apex Legends Battle Pass on Tuesday, and with it, the game’s rumored new champion, Octane.

The history of Octane rumors is a long one. Dataminers first found his name (along with another rumored champion, Wattson) and his stimpack ability in patch files. Following that, a myriad of leaks followed including images. models and Octane’s full ability kit.

Obviously, none of these rumors have been further substantiated, but Respawn did note upon Apex Legends’ release that the Season 1 Battle Pass would drop sometime in March. Here's to hoping that meant tomorrow.

Google Might Be Planning a Console Release

Google has been teasing a major announcement at this year’s Games Developers Conference (GDC), and it might be a console. According to recent patent filings, Google has plans for a possible game controller.

There’s been speculation that Google was diving into a game-streaming service or a console device for a while, with the company having experience in cloud-based gaming. In October, Google created “Project Stream” that allowed people to play Assassin’s Creed Odyssey in their Chrome web browser.

Whatever it is Google is planning, GDC starts March 18 so we can expect to see if these rumors come to fruition then.

Shroud Passes 100K Twitch Subscribers

Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek has finally taken his throne as the king of Twitch.

The popular Twitch streamer recently passed another huge milestone on Twitch, breaking 100 thousand subscribers last Saturday.

It’s reasonable to believe that the variety streamer enjoys the same subscription breakdown as other popular streamers like Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, where they receive 70 percent of the basic $5 Twitch subscription. If that’s true, the new subscriber total would put Shroud at an astonishing $350 thousand a month.

Shroud has been on the platform for years, streaming on Twitch before he became a CS:GO pro in 2014. After retiring from professional play in 2017, Shroud focused on his streaming career enjoying a steady climb to the Twitch throne.