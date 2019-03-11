Premier League Week 31 Fixtures: EPL Picks and Predictions

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool can go back to the top of the Premier League on Sunday with a win at relegation-threatened Fulham.

The Reds go into the weekend's fixtures trailing leaders Manchester City by a point, but Pep Guardiola's side are not in top-flight action, as they gear up to face Swansea City in the FA Cup quarter-finals instead.

It gives Liverpool the chance to apply some pressure to their rivals in a match they'll be huge favourites to win. Elsewhere, Everton host Chelsea in what should be another intriguing fixture, while Burnley are in need of a victory at home to Leicester City to ease relegation fears.

Premier League Week 31

Saturday, March 16

3 p.m. Burnley vs. Leicester City (1-1)

3 p.m. West Ham United vs. Huddersfield Town (2-0)

3 p.m. Bournemouth vs. Newcastle United (2-1)

Sunday, March 17

2:15 p.m. Fulham vs. Liverpool (0-4)

4:30 p.m Everton vs. Chelsea (1-2)

Fulham vs. Liverpool

Given City's involvement in three competitions, Liverpool are going to be in a position to put points on the board during the title race and heap more pressure on the defending champions.

On Sunday, they responded well to falling four points behind, as the Reds capitalised on an error-prone display from Burnley in difficult conditions. Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, who each grabbed a brace on the day, were ruthless in front of goal.

Per Dominic King of the Daily Mail, after falling behind against the Clarets, Liverpool were able to respond:

They also head to Fulham, who have the worst defensive record in the Premier League this season, with a potent attack:

While Fulham appear to have made some small improvement under Scott Parker, as things stand they look destined for the Championship. Following a loss to Leicester, they are 13 points adrift of safety and have conceded 68 goals in 30 games.

At home, the Londoners may make it tougher for the Reds, but it's hard to see them containing Liverpool for any sustained spells in the game. With that in mind, the Merseyside club should fill their boots in west London.

Everton vs. Chelsea

Chelsea salvaged a point from their previous Premier League encounter against Wolverhampton Wanderers thanks to a late Eden Hazard goal and will need to perform to a higher standard if they're to emerge victorious at Everton on Sunday.

For long spells of the match with Wolves, the Blues appeared short of ideas in attack and were vulnerable on the counter. In the end, Hazard again proved his worth, thudding home a low shot from the edge of the penalty area to make the game 1-1.

Per Sky Sports Statto, this season the Belgium international has been more productive than ever in front of goal:

Football writer Michael Cox said he thinks Hazard has been the standout player in the top flight this season:

Chelsea will feel as though they can get back to winning ways on Sunday against an Everton side that are vulnerable.

The Toffees appeared on course for a routine win at Newcastle United in their previous match, as they led 2-0 with 65 minutes on the clock. However, a Salomon Rondon goal triggered a dramatic collapse from Everton and they eventually lost 3-2.

With time to reflect on that game and a match back on home soil, Everton should be stronger in defence at least. Chelsea's extra firepower will see them to an important victory, though.