La Liga Table 2019: Sunday's Week 27 Results and Updated Standings

Karim Benzema scored twice as Real Madrid came from behind to beat Real Valladolid 4-1 on Sunday in La Liga.

Sevilla returned to winning ways in some style with a 5-2 win over Real Sociedad. Wissam Ben Yedder bagged a hat-trick as Pablo Machin's men picked up their first La Liga victory since January.

Elsewhere, Valencia won a five-goal thriller against Girona at Montilivi. A late Cristhian Stuani penalty looked to have secured a point for the hosts, but Ferran Torres struck the winner in the 90th minute.

Villarreal moved out of the relegation zone with a 2-0 victory over Levante, while Jese Rodriguez scored a late winner for Real Betis at Celta Vigo.

Week 27 Results

Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Espanyol

Alaves 1-1 Eibar

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Leganes

Barcelona 3-1 Real Vallecano

Getafe 2-1 Huesca

Girona 2-3 Valencia

Celta Vigo 0-1 Real Betis

Levante 0-2 Villarreal

Sevilla 5-2 Real Sociedad

Real Valladolid 1-4 Real Madrid

La Liga Standings (Games Played, Points, Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona: 27, 63, +43

2. Atletico Madrid: 27, 56, +22

3. Real Madrid: 27, 51, +15

4. Getafe: 27, 45, +12

5. Alaves: 27, 41, -2

6. Sevilla: 27, 40, +10

7. Valencia: 27, 39, +7

8. Real Betis: 27, 39, -1

9. Real Sociedad: 27, 35, 0

10. Eibar: 27, 35, -1

11. Espanyol: 27, 34, -8

12. Athletic Bilbao: 27, 34, -5

13. Leganes: 27, 33, -5

14. Girona: 27, 31, -8

15. Levante: 27, 30, -11

16. Real Valladolid: 27, 26, -17

17. Villarreal: 27, 26, -6

18. Celta Vigo: 27, 25, -9

19. Rayo Vallecano: 27, 23, -19

20. Huesca: 27, 22, -17

Sunday Recap

Real Valladolid's match against Real Madrid was hit with electrical problems before kick-off:

However, the club did manage to get the lights back on and saw their team come flying out of the blocks against a Real Madrid team missing several key players:

The hosts were handed a glorious chance to open the scoring after Alvaro Odriozola conceded a penalty for a foul on Oscar Plano after just 12 minutes.

Real Valladolid have missed all four of their penalties this season, and Ruben Alcarez continued the trend with an awful effort that flew way over the bar:

It got even worse for the hosts as they had two efforts ruled out for offside by the video assistant referee.

Sergi Guardiola was denied after tucking the ball away at the far post, before seeing a second effort chalked off minutes later:

However, Valladolid kept going and finally took the lead on the half-hour mark. Keko and Guardiola combined for Anuar to tap home at the far post.

Their lead did not last long as Jordi Masip missed a punch, allowing Raphael Varane to stab the ball home from close range.

Real Madrid went ahead early in the second half through a Benzema penalty after Odriozola was brought down in the penalty area.

The French striker then made the game safe on the hour mark, heading home Toni Kroos' corner to put Los Blancos 3-1 up.

Guardiola was denied again with a shot that hit the post, before Casemiro was sent off late on for picking up a second yellow card:

Luka Modric added some gloss to the scoreline with a late goal after going past Joaquin Fernandez and slotting the ball past Masip.

It's an important win for Real Madrid after defeats to Barcelona in La Liga and the Copa del Rey and a UEFA Champions League exit by Ajax. Whether or not it is enough to keep manager Santiago Solari in a job remains to be seen.

Sevilla eased the pressure on manager Machin after winning a thrilling game to move into sixth place in the table.

Pablo Sarabia opened the scoring for the hosts after 25 minutes at the far post after some neat work from Quincy Promes:

Yet Sociedad equalised just three minutes later through Mikel Oyarzabal's low shot across goal that beat goalkeeper Juan Soriano.

The floodgates opened after the break as Sevilla scored four times to take control of the game, with Ben Yedder netting a hat-trick in just 13 minutes:

An own goal from Oyarzabal made it 5-1, before the 21-year-old reduced the deficit from the penalty spot after a handball by Gabriel Mercado.