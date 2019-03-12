Huge 2019 Spring Training Disappointments It's Not Too Soon to Be Scared Of

0 of 8

Associated Press

In, say, 99 percent of all cases, spring training results don't matter. Even most of the really bad ones are easily shrugged off as irrelevant.

But there are always exceptions.

We've pinpointed nine disappointing players from Major League Baseball's 2019 exhibition season who are actually worth being worried about. These are players who are important to their teams in some way, shape or form, and whose struggles therefore have dire implications.

We'll start with five hitters and end with four pitchers.