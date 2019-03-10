Crufts Dog Show Results 2019: Sunday Winners, Top Photos and Reaction

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistMarch 10, 2019

Winner of Best in Show, the Papillon, 'Dylan' poses with the trophy on the final day of the Crufts dog show at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, central England, on March 10, 2019. - Crufts is one of the largest dog events in the the world, with thousands of dogs competing for the coveted title of 'Best in Show'. Founded in 1891 by the late Charles Cruft, today the four-day show attracts entrants from around the world. (Photo by OLI SCARFF / AFP) (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)
OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Dylan made history at 2019 Crufts by becoming the first Papillon to win Best in Show at the annual event.

It was a busy Sunday for Dylan, nicknamed "the villain," who qualified for the showpiece event by winning the Toy Group earlier, before judge Dan Ericsson made the historic call at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham.

There was also room for Mighty Mike, the Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen who had won the Hound Group earlier in the week and was named reserve best in show.

Winner and owner celebrate after making history.
OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

          

Sunday Results

Best in Show

Winner: Dylan (Papillon)

Reserve: Magic Mike (Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen)

        

Toy Group

Winner: Dylan (Papillon)

Reserve: F4 Conan (Yorkshire Terrier)

Third: Spencer (Italian Greyhound)

Fourth: Drago (Long-Coat Chihuahua)

        

Utility Group

Winner: Bearly (Shih Tzu)

Reserve: Love at First Sight (Akita)

Third: Shouji (Shiba Inu)

Fourth: Iron Man Del Monte Dragnone (Keeshond)

The Utility Group began with the judge Jackie Kitchener shunning all of the poodles on display when choosing the final shortlist. Liver and white-spotted Dalmatian Nugget stepped out in style, but Japanese Shiba Inu Shougi appeared to be the crowd's favourite.

However, Shougi could only manage third after Thailand Shih Tzu Bearly was awarded top spot by a decisive Kitchener:

Next up was the Toy Group, where judge Julie Sparrow made some discerning choices, including English Toy Terrier Minnie and four-year-old Spencer, a delicate Italian Greyhound.

Pekingese champion Yakee the Aristocrat was also in the running, but the honour of winning the group went to Dylan, while Spencer was third.

Dylan's win meant the finalists were now set for the prestigious Best in Show event. Things began with Ericsson watching each contender being put through their paces.

While every entrant made a strong showing, Ericsson didn't hesitate when choosing his winner:

It was a worthy win for the diminutive pooch, who had wowed back-to-back judges with its form and personable performance. 

