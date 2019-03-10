EPL Table: 2019 Week 30 Standings After Sunday's Premier League Scores

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Liverpool kept the pressure on Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table after beating Burnley 4-2 on Sunday. The Reds are just a point adrift of the leaders thanks to Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane both helping themselves to a brace at Anfield.

Things didn't go as well for Chelsea, with the hosts frustrated for over 90 minutes by Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge. It took a fine strike from Eden Hazard in stoppage time to allow the Blues to escape with a point that's hardly boosted their hopes of a top-four finish.

The race to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League took another turn after Arsenal beat Manchester United comfortably at the Emirates Stadium. A Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang penalty helped seal a two-goal win and ensure a first league defeat for United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Sunday Scores

Liverpool 4-2 Burnley

Chelsea 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United

Standings (Played, Wins, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Manchester City: 30, 24, +58, 74

2. Liverpool: 30, 22, +51, 73

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 30, 20, +25, 61

4. Arsenal: 30, 18, +24, 60

5. Manchester United: 30, 17, +18, 58

6. Chelsea: 29, 17, +19, 57

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 30, 12, +2, 44

8. Watford: 30, 12, -2, 43

9. West Ham United: 30, 11, -6, 39

10. Leicester City: 30, 11, -4, 38

11. Everton: 30, 10, -1, 37

12. Bournemouth: 30, 11, -13, 37

13. Newcastle United: 30, 9, -9, 34

14. Crystal Palace: 30, 9, -5, 33

15. Brighton & Hove Albion: 29, 9, -10, 33

16. Southampton: 30, 7, -16, 30

17. Burnley: 30, 8, -23, 30

18. Cardiff City: 30, 8, -30, 28

19. Fulham: 30, 4, -40, 17

20. Huddersfield Town: 3, -38, 14

Liverpool fell behind after just six minutes when Ashley Westwood's corner curved all the way into the net. It was an unfortunate start, but rather than be deterred, the Reds were level 13 minutes later when Firmino reacted quickest to prod home from inside the box.

Sadio Mane's curled effort just before the half-hour mark gave the title-chasers a lead they merited. It took a second close-range effort from Firmino in the 67th minute to ease some nerves.

The points looked safe, but anxiety returned when Johann Berg Gudmundsson swept in a shot in the first minute of stoppage time. Fortunately, Mane was soon on hand to restore the Reds' two-goal cushion.

While Mohamed Salah continues to struggle, at least the other members of Liverpool's vaunted front three have found their scoring range at the business end of the season.

Firmino and Mane impressed, but no striker is catching the eye as often as Raul Jimenez. The Benfica loanee continues to lead the line for Wolves with intelligence, pace and ruthless efficiency.

Jimenez took his superb debut campaign to new heights when he gave the visitors the lead 11 minutes after the break at the Bridge. The Mexico international has made a happy habit of saving his best games for the biggest clubs in the division:

Wolves appeared to have three points in hand until Hazard was allowed to cut inside on the edge of the box. As he often does, the classy No. 10 made an overwhelmed defence pay with a pinpoint shot into the bottom corner.

It was harsh on Wolves and stubborn goalkeeper Rui Patricio, but Chelsea needed the goal to help stay in the hunt for Champions League qualification. Having a game in hand gives the Blues an edge over Arsenal and United, but Hazard and Co. will need to play better during the remaining fixtures.

The Gunners have the edge in the top-four race after ending Solskjaer's impressive winning run. Arsenal went in front in the 12th minute thanks to a long-range shot from Granit Xhaka that deceived David De Gea in the United goal after being buoyed by the wind.

He's arguably the best player at this position on the planet, but De Gea is starting to show a worrying proclivity for being beaten from distance:

United stayed in what was an open game, with Romelu Lukaku hitting the bar and Fred striking the post. Marcus Rashford was also denied by a superb last-ditch tackle.

Things were a lot more cagey after the break, but Arsenal got the slice of fortune they needed when Fred conceded a penalty. The Brazilian midfielder was adjudged to have shoved Alexandre Lacazette to the floor in the box.

Lacazette's strike partner Aubameyang made no mistake from the spot. The successful conversion made up for Aubameyang seeing one saved during last week's 1-1 draw away to north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The Gunners were now in a commanding position, and managed to preserve the lead without too much fuss. Head coach Unai Emery adjusted his team's shape after Thursday's 3-1 defeat to Rennes in the UEFA Europa League, switching to a back five and nullifying United's threat on the break.

Arsenal's growing tactical flexibility could yet prove decisive in the scrap for fourth, a race sure to take a few more turns before the end of the season.