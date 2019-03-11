Champions League 2019: Round of 16 Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule, Predictions

TF-Images/Getty Images

Four of the eight quarter-finalists for the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League have already been set. This wee,k another quartet of spots will be up for grabs.

Following on from a dramatic first set of last-16 second legs, more high-profile names are in action.

On Tuesday, Manchester City will be seeking to finish the job against Schalke, while Juventus will look to launch a comeback on home soil against Atletico Madrid. Wednesday sees Bayern Munich host Liverpool and Lyon travel to Barcelona; both encounters were 0-0 in the first leg.

Here are the matches to come in the Champions League this week and a preview of what to expect from these four fixtures.

Tuesday, March 12

8 p.m. - Manchester City (3) vs. Schalke (2)*

8 p.m. - Juventus (0) vs. Atletico Madrid (2)**

Wednesday, March 13

8 p.m. - Bayern Munich (0) vs. Liverpool (0)*

8 p.m. - Barcelona (0) vs. Lyon (0)**

TV Info: *BT Sport 2 (UK), **BT Sport 3 (UK)

Live Stream: BT Sport website (UK), BR Live (U.S.)

Match Odds

Manchester City (3/19), Draw (17/2), Schalke (22/1)

Juventus (3/4), Draw (11/4), Atletico Madrid (79/17)

Barcelona (1/4), Draw (32/5), Lyon (12/1)

Bayern Munich (15/13), Draw (27/10), Liverpool (33/13)

Odds courtesy of OddsChecker.

Preview

Few would have anticipated that come the second legs of these last-16 ties that Juventus would have one of the biggest deficits to make up.

In the previous fixture they were bullied in the second period by a rampant Atletico Madrid side, with goals from Diego Godin and Jose Maria Gimenez seeing the La Liga team to a 2-0 win. Here are the highlights from a memorable night at the Wanda Metropolitano:

It would be foolish to write off Juventus though. Not only was manager Massimiliano Allegri able to rest a number of key players against Udinese on Friday, they have Cristiano Ronaldo on their books too.

The Portuguese, the all-time top scorer in Champions League history, has a reputation for performing to his best on these types of nights. After the first leg, Ronaldo was in a bullish mood too:

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Manchester City are in a strong position to qualify after an impressive away win in the first leg against Schalke.

There were spells in the game when Schalke did get on top of City, with the Bundesliga side leading 2-1 on 85 minutes. However, despite being down to 10 men, Pep Guardiola's side launched a late comeback to win the game, with Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling netting.

The tightest ties will be played on Wednesday, with the two matches on a knife-edge following stalemates in the first leg.

Bayern will be seeking to finish the job against Liverpool, as they put in a professional performance at Anfield in the previous fixture. They are in blistering form too, having beaten Wolfsburg 6-0 on Saturday to go back to the top of the Bundesliga table.

Cristian Nyari of FCB Media thinks in Robert Lewandowski, they also have the most in-form forward in the game:

Liverpool will be dangerous opponents though, with the pace of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane a major threat on the break for the visitors.

Meanwhile, Barcelona will be big favourites to get past Lyon at the Camp Nou. In the first leg there was little between the sides and given their attacking firepower, Lyon will be confident of finding a crucial goal away from home.

Still, with Lionel Messi enjoying another remarkable campaign and the backing of the Camp Nou crowd, it would be a shock if the Blaugrana didn't find a way through to the quarter-finals.

Predicted Qualifiers: Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Barcelona