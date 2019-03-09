Former MLB Star Alex Rodriguez Announces Engagement to Jennifer Lopez

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 10, 2019

Alex Rodriguez, left, and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini/Associated Press

Celebrating the 10-year anniversary of his only World Series championship with the New York Yankees, Alex Rodriguez handed out a ring Saturday to his longtime girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez. 

The former American League MVP tweeted out a picture showing Lopez wearing an engagement ring:

Lopez posted the same picture on her Instagram page, along with eight heart emojis. 

Per Lena Grossman of E! News, Rodriguez and Lopez are vacationing on the beach in an undisclosed location. 

The pair were confirmed to be in a relationship by Sierra Marquina of US Weekly in March 2017. In an interview with Vanity Fair's Bethany McLean, Lopez explained part of what makes their relationship work so well. 

"I understand him in a way that I don't think anyone else could, and he understands me in a way that no one else could ever," she said. 

Rodriguez has enjoyed a post-playing renaissance as part of ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball commentary crew. He's come a long way since the days of being routinely booed by New York Yankees fans. 

