Indian Wells Tennis 2019: Saturday Scores, Results, Updated Schedule

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

There were plenty of upsets to go around during Saturday's 2019 BNP Paribas Open action at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California.

On the men's side, Australian Nick Kyrgios took an early exit thanks to Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber. Kyrgios, seeded No. 31, was just a week removed from going through Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka en route to winning the Abierto Mexicano Telcel.

Germany also proved supreme on the women's side as Mona Barthel came from behind to upset 17th-seeded American Madison Keys, and reigning Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber (No. 8 seed) made short work of Yulia Putintseva.

Later in the night, Caroline Wozniacki was stunned in a lengthy loss to Ekaterina Alexandrova. The largest upset of the tournament yet, however, belonged to one of the Williams sisters.

Dig into the results, scheduling and a recap of Day 6 at Indian Wells below.

For complete schedule and results, visit the tournament's official website.

Men's

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Philipp Kohlschreiber def. No. 31 Nick Kyrgios, 6-4, 6-4

No. 18 Gael Monfils def. Leonardo Mayer, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3

Albert Ramos-Vinolas def. No. 15 Marco Cecchinato, 6-4, 6-2

Ivo Karlovic def. No. 11 Borna Coric, 6-4, 7-6 (2)

No. 27 Gilles Simon def. Malek Jaziri, 6-3, 7-6 (6), 6-4

Prajnesh Gunneswaran def. No. 17 Nikoloz Basilashvili, 6-4, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4)

No. 3 Alexander Zverev def. Martin Klizan, 6-3, 2-0

Jan-Lennard Struff def. Ricardas Berankis, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2

Marcos Giron def. No. 23 Alex de Minaur, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2

No. 13 Milos Raonic def. Sam Querrey, 7-6 (1), 6-4

Felix Auger Aliassime def. No. 9 Stefanos Tsitsipas, 6-4, 6-2

Yoshihito Nishioka def. No. 21 Roberto Bautista Agut, 7-6 (3), 6-4

No. 30 Laslo Djere def. Guido Andreozzi, 6-3, 6-4

Miomir Kecmanovic def. Maximilian Marterer, 6-3, 6-2

No. 1 Novak Djokovic def. Bjorn Fratangelo, 7-6 (5), 6-2

Jordan Thompson vs. No. 7 Dominic Thiem (in progress)

Women's

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

No. 8 Angelique Kerber def. Yulia Putintseva, 6-0, 6-2

Mona Barthel def. No. 17 Madison Keys, 6-3, 6-1, 7-5

Ekaterina Alexandrova def. No. 13 Caroline Wozniacki, 7-5, 6-2, 7-5



No. 9 Aryna Sabalenka def. Ajla Tomljanovic, 6-3, 6-4, 6-0

No. 5 Karolina Pliskova def. Misaki Doi, 7-6 (4), 6-1, 6-1

No. 11 Anastasija Sevastova def. Madison Brengle, 6-3, 6-4

No. 25 Danielle Collins def. Kirsten Flipkens, 6-4, 6-1

No. 15 Julia Goerges def. Kaia Kanepi, 6-3, 6-2, 6-3

No. 21 Anett Kontaveit def. Monica Puig, 6-3, 7-6 (4)

No. 23 Belinda Bencic def. Alison Van Uytvanck, 6-4, 6-1

Ysaline Bonaventure def. No. 28 Donna Vekic, 6-1, 7-6 (5), 6-4

Christina Mchale def. No. 30 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4

Natalia Vikhlyantseva def. No. 26 Carla Suarez Navarro, 6-2, 6-0

No. 24 Lesia Tsurenko def. Jessica Pegula, 6-3, 7-5, 6-4

Venus Williams def. No. 3 Petra Kvitova, 6-4, 7-5, 6-4

No. 1 Naomi Osaka vs. Kristina Mladenovic (in progress)

Venus Williams def. No. 3 Petra Kvitova, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

As accomplished as the 38-year-old is, Venus Williams is unseeded. No. 3 Petra Kvitova won the first set, but Williams forced the match to go on for nearly two-and-a-half hours.

Kvitova led the second set, but Williams just wouldn't go away.

As soon as she beat Kvitova in the third set, she couldn't contain her excitement:

Kvitova was coming off of a runner-up finish to Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open in January. It was a gritty performance from Williams, who didn't produce any aces as opposed to Kvitova's 10.

On the court after the match, Williams was all smiles, saying: "I just love to battle. ... I think everybody felt those ups and downs with me. I could feel the collective sigh or collective roar. It's unbelievable, and I never want to let you down, and I hope I can keep this going."

The victory Williams' first win over a Top Five opponent since 2017, per the WTA. Her next match will be against fellow American Christina McHale on Monday.