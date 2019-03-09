SEC Tournament 2019: Bracket, TV Schedule, Dates, Live-Stream Info

Gary McCullough/Associated Press

Before taking the court for its regular-season finale on Saturday night, LSU had already had a successful day.

The Tigers clinched the No. 1 seed in the SEC tournament when Tennessee lost to Auburn, and now they'll look to win the conference tourney for the first time since 1980.

Kentucky, which has won the last four SEC tournaments, secured the No. 2 seed with a win over Florida. Tennessee, which lost to the Wildcats in last year's tournament championship, will be the No. 3 seed.

LSU, Kentucky and Tennessee are the three favorites to win this year's SEC tournament. The Wildcats and Vols could potentially play in the semifinal on the bottom side of the bracket, while the Tigers will have a lighter path to the championship on the top side.

However, LSU is currently without head coach Will Wade, who was suspended indefinitely after an FBI wiretap was released in which he appeared to be making an offer during a recruiting call.

The SEC tournament takes place March 13-17 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

SEC Tournament Schedule (All Times ET)

View the full bracket here. All games will be streamed live on Watch ESPN.

Wednesday, March 13

No. 12 Missouri vs. No. 13 Georgia (7 p.m., SEC Network)

No. 11 Texas A&M vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt (25 minutes after end of previous game, SEC Network)

Thursday, March 14

No. 8 Florida vs. No. 9 Arkansas (1 p.m., SEC Network)

No. 5 Auburn vs. Winner of No. 12 Missouri vs. No. 13 Georgia (25 minutes after end of previous game, SEC Network)

No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Alabama (7 p.m., SEC Network)

No. 6 Mississippi State vs. Winner of No. 11 Texas A&M vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt (25 minutes after end of previous game, SEC Network)

Friday, March 15

No. 1 LSU vs. Winner of No. 8 Florida vs. No. 9 Arkansas (1 p.m., ESPN)

No. 4 South Carolina vs. Winner of No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 12 Missouri/No. 13 Georgia (25 minutes after end of previous game, ESPN)

No. 2 Kentucky vs. Winner of No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Alabama (7 p.m., SEC Network)

No. 3 Tennessee vs. Winner of No. 6 Mississippi State vs. No. 11 Texas A&M/No. 14 Vanderbilt (25 minutes after end of previous game, SEC Network)

Saturday, March 16

Semifinal No. 1 (1 p.m., ESPN)

Semifinal No. 2 (25 minutes after end of previous game, ESPN)

Sunday, March 17

Championship (1 p.m., ESPN)

Predictions

First-Round Picks

No. 12 Missouri def. No. 13 Georgia

No. 11 Texas A&M def. No. 14 Vanderbilt

Second-Round Picks

No. 9 Arkansas def. No. 8 Florida

No. 5 Auburn def. No. 12 Missouri

No. 7 Ole Miss def. No. 10 Alabama

No. 6 Mississippi State def. No. 11 Texas A&M

Quarterfinals Picks

No. 1 LSU def. No. 9 Arkansas

No. 5 Auburn def. No. 4 South Carolina

No. 2 Kentucky def. No. 7 Ole Miss

No. 3 Tennessee def. No. 6 Mississippi State

Semifinals Picks

No. 1 LSU def. No. 5 Auburn

No. 2 Kentucky def. No. 3 Tennessee

Championship Pick

No. 2 Kentucky def. No. 1 LSU

James Crisp/Associated Press

It's not time for the Wildcats' SEC tournament dominance to end quite yet.

While LSU may still be without Wade, Kentucky will have coach John Calipari, who will guide the Wildcats to another SEC tourney title and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

The Wildcats lost only twice in their final 18 games of the regular season—at home against LSU on Feb. 12 and at Tennessee on March 2. After avenging that loss to the Vols in the semifinals, Kentucky will then get revenge against the Tigers in the championship.

Kentucky has a balanced scoring attack led by PJ Washington (14.9 points per game), Tyler Herro (14.1) and Keldon Johnson (13.7).

"It's been a fast season but it's a long season, and I need their energy, I need them to be fresh mentally and physically, not tired," Calipari told reporters after Saturday's win over Florida. "You know, we try not to overwhelm them with video. We try not to overwhelm them with long practices. But we've got to have energy."

And expect to see the Wildcats refreshed and full of energy as they navigate their way to the SEC tournament title.