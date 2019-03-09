Indian Wells Tennis 2019: Early Scores and Results from Saturday

Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Angelique Kerber dropped just two games on her way to the third round of the 2019 Indian Wells tournament on Saturday, but there were several upsets to be found in the men's draw during the early action.

Rising star Stefanos Tsitsipas―who upset Roger Federer at the Australian Open―lost to Canadian wild card Felix Auger-Aliassime, while Alex de Minaur dropped his contest against qualifier Marcos Giron in three sets. Giron became the lowest-ranked played to qualify for Round 3 since 2011:

Saturday's action will be headlined by Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Caroline Wozniacki, Naomi Osaka and Venus Williams.

Select Results

Women's Draw

(8) Angelique Kerber beats Yulia Putintseva: 6-0, 6-2

(Q) Natalia Vikhlyantseva beats (26) Carla Suarez Navarro: 6-2, 6-0

(21) Anett Kontaveit beats Monica Puig: 6-3, 7-6 (4)

Men's Draw

(WC) Felix Auger-Aliassime beats (9) Stefanos Tsitsipas: 6-4, 6-2

(Q) Marcos Giron beats (23) Alex de Minaur: 1-6, 6-4, 6-2

Ivo Karlovic beats (11) Borna Coric: 6-4, 7-6 (2)

Saturday's early action didn't yield too many surprises in the women's draw, with Kerber cruising to the third round thanks to a dominant showing against Putintseva.

The German player has struggled with her form in 2019, but when she's on, she's one of the most feared pure ball-strikers on tour. She showed that in Round 2, moving her opponent all over the court.

The final point of the contest illustrated just how overmatched Putintseva was in the rallies:

The struggling Suarez Navarro didn't come close to replicating that kind of form, winning just two games in a bad loss against qualifier Vikhlyantseva.

The latter will face Kerber in the next round, and given their respective form and ability from the baseline, fans should be in for a great matchup.

While the women's draw mostly played out as expected, the men's draw was filled with surprises early on Saturday.

Giron, ranked outside the top 200, continued his Cinderella run with a win over Next Gen finalist De Minaur. Tennis writer Chris Goldsmith summed up the sensational week he's had:

The 25-year-old took his first win on the Challenger Tour earlier this year, but this run at Indian Wells is undoubtedly a new high point for Giron.

Next Gen winner Tsitsipas was undone by another top talent, as Canada's Auger-Aliassime cruised past the 20-year-old from Greece to move into the third round.

Per Tennis Canada it marked his first win over a player ranked in the Top 10:

The 18-year-old has been regarded as a star of the future since winning the 2016 Junior U.S. Open and is quickly becoming one of the breakout players of 2019.