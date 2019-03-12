Realistic Offseason Trades NBA Fanbases Wouldn't See Coming

1 of 5

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: PF Aaron Gordon, PG D.J. Augustin

Orlando Magic Receive: PG Jrue Holiday, SG E'Twaun Moore

In a rare good-player-for-good-player trade, the Pelicans and Magic would be wise to swap two of their franchise cornerstones.

It's no secret Orlando needs a point guard and hasn't had one as good as Holiday since Steve Francis in 2006. No Magic player is even averaging five assists this season, while Holiday's 7.7 dimes per game rank sixth in the NBA. Yes, Markelle Fultz could conceivably return from his thoracic outlet syndrome and play that role, but getting Holiday lets him take his time recovering and gives Orlando a potentially lethal backcourt combo when he's ready.

Though losing Gordon hurts, Orlando has plenty of frontcourt depth to replace him.

Second-year power forward Jonathan Isaac carries star potential and should be ready to take on a bigger role. Nikola Vucevic is a first-time All-Star at center and should be offered a generous deal in free agency, while this year's lottery pick, Mohamed Bamba, also waits in the wings. Putting an All-Star-caliber point guard on the court with this collection of talented bigs would almost guarantee a playoff berth next season, even if they end up falling short in 2018-19.

Gordon, now in his fifth season but still just 23, fits into New Orleans' rebuilding plan and is under contract until 2022. He could immediately step in as a starting power forward and hold down the role for the next several seasons. A natural 4, his 15.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists would only swell after eliminating his time at small forward—a spot he's been forced to play more and more as Orlando has tried to make room for Isaac.

Currently in the first go-round of his four-year rookie extension, Gordon wouldn't be able to leave New Orleans for a long time and actually carries a contract that decreases in amount every season, per Spotrac.com. During the 2021-22 campaign, a 27-year-old Gordon will only take up $16.4 million of cap space. That's huge for a small-market team like the Pelicans that will likely have to overpay free agents.

Who's Caught Off-Guard?

Poor Pelicans fans.

At this point, it's inevitable they'll lose Anthony Davis to a summer trade. Holiday is easily the team's second-best player and can't become a free agent until 2021, when he'd have to turn down a $27 million player option. But if they want a quick turnaround, he's the best piece they have.

Still, rebuilding on the fly shouldn't be the play here.

A Davis trade will likely net young players and draft picks, and Holiday will be 29 in June. His age doesn't fit into the rebuilding timetable. So while trading the team's two best players in the same summer won't make New Orleans fans happy, it's ultimately for the best.