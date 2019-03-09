UFC Fight Night 146 Results: The Real Winners and Losers

1 of 7

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Before the fight, Derrick Lewis was ranked No. 3 in the UFC's official heavyweight rankings, while Junior dos Santos was No. 8. It wouldn't be a stretch after tonight to suggest those numbers might flip-flop.

JDS damaged Lewis in the first round with a nasty spinning back kick to the midsection. He landed a big right hand in the second that led to end. It was a wild fight, as one might expect, and it ended with Dos Santos earning a big TKO.

"I want fights, UFC," Dos Santos told broadcaster Jon Anik in the cage after the fight. "They put me back [down] on the rankings, and that's fine. But I want to fight again and regain my belt."

Lewis landed plenty of his own offense, and it's always scary when that happens, but Dos Santos was able to weather it. The former champ's kick caused Lewis to double over in pain, but as Dos Santos swarmed Lewis lashed out and nearly finished the fight with a massive right hand shot. That led to an extended stalemate to end the first round, with Lewis too hurt to move and Dos Santos too wary to move in.

Dos Santos' punches in the second ended the show, but that big body kick took a lot of the starch out of Lewis.

A title shot may not make sense for Dos Santos just yet, but bigger fights certainly do. How about a rubber match with another former champ in Stipe Miocic? That could be a big part of any pay-per-view card.

Dos Santos is a talented and eminently lovable fighter. After the fight, he treated viewers to a highly off-key happy birthday sing-along for his baby son. Who doesn't love stuff like that? The UFC needs people like Junior dos Santos. After this third consecutive win, they have him back again for sure.