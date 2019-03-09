Patrice Evra Rants, Threatens to Slap Former Team-Mate After United vs. PSG

Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Former Manchester United Star Patrice Evra has launched an incredible rant in response to former team-mate Jerome Rothen and the French press, telling the former he will "slap him in the face" the next time they meet.

Former PSG winger Rothen had criticised Evra for his celebrations after United completed a comeback from a two-goal aggregate deficit to eliminate Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, and the former full-back didn't take kindly to his words.

Per Goal's Michael Plant, he uploaded a video of over nine minutes on Instagram in which he also took aim at the French media. Plant translated some of the comments:

"I was told Jerome said some nasty things about me.

"I didn't believe it but then I was shown the video. Your reward, next time I see you, I'm going to slap you in the face.

"These aren't empty threats. You know we'll see each other eventually. You were always a salty pr*ck. I remember when L'Equipe gave you a rating of five and our other team-mates got seven, since you were paranoid of the ratings, you would call the journalist and ask: 'Why didn't you give me a seven?’

"Piece of sh*t. Stop telling bullsh*t, stop telling lies. Be careful, because we will cross roads eventually. I am sure we will.

"The whole match there was a well-dressed guy in a suit, sitting behind me and Paul [Pogba] yelling 'Ici c'est Paris!' and constantly looking at me.

"I didn't say anything until after the game finished, when I recorded a video in which me and Paul were yelling 'Ici c'est Manchester!' as revenge.

"French press think I am an enemy of the state for rooting against PSG. Yellow jacket protests? My fault. PSG's elimination? My fault. The French press is too focused on my celebrations but I don't care."

L'Equipe's Bruno Constant shared part of the video (in French):

According to Plant, Rothen had criticised Evra after the former United man uploaded a video of him celebrating at the Parc des Princes, where United won 3-1 to progress on to the quarter-finals via the away goals rule. The 40-year-old, who played with Evra at AS Monaco before enjoying the best spell of his career in Paris, said his actions were "disrespectful."

Evra wasn't the only former Red Devil involved in a spat following United's win, as Eric Cantona was involved in an altercation with Neymar's father, per sportswriter Jeremy Smith:

Sportswriter Alex Shaw was astonished by Evra's rant, though he added the club should find a role for the full-back, who played for the Red Devils for 12 years:

The 37-year-old has made plenty of headlines for his behaviour on social media in the last few years. Earlier this season, he went viral with a video in which he sucked the leg of a raw chicken on Thanksgiving, something even he himself described as "a bit nasty," per Goal.

Evra has been a free agent since his West Ham United contract expired at the end of last season.