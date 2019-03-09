EPL Table: 2019 Standings After Saturday's Week 30 Results and Top Scorers

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester City moved four points clear at the top of the Premier League on Saturday with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Watford.

Raheem Sterling netted a hat-trick for the champions, who extended their lead over Liverpool in second place. The Reds take on Burnley at Anfield on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Harry Kane scored his 17th Premier League goal of the season against Southampton but could not prevent Tottenham Hotspur slipping to a 2-1 defeat at St Mary's Stadium.

Newcastle United staged an impressive comeback to beat Everton 3-2 after going 2-0 down, while Brendan Rodgers secured his first win as Leicester City manager with a 3-1 victory over Fulham.

Elsewhere, there were some big wins at the bottom of the table. Brighton & Hove Albion, Cardiff City and Bournemouth all picked up victories that will boost their survival hopes.

Saturday's Results

Crystal Palace 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Cardiff City 2-0 West Ham United

Huddersfield Town 0-2 Bournemouth

Leicester City 3-1 Fulham

Newcastle United 3-2 Everton

Southampton 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City 3-1 Watford

Premier League Standings

(Games played, goal difference, points)



1. Manchester City 30, +58, 74

2. Liverpool 29, +49, 70

3. Tottenham Hotspur 30, +25, 61

4. Manchester United 29, +20, 58

5. Arsenal 29, +22, 57

6. Chelsea 28, +19, 56

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers 29, +2, 43

8. Watford 30, -2, 43

9. West Ham United 30, -6, 39

10. Leicester 30, -4, 38

11. Everton 30, -1, 37

12. Bournemouth 30, -13, 37

13. Newcastle United 30, -9, 34

14. Crystal Palace 30, -5, 33

15. Brighton 29, -10, 33

16. Southampton 30, -16, 30

17. Burnley 29, -21, 30

18. Cardiff City 30, -30, 28

19. Fulham 30, -40, 17

20. Huddersfield Town 30, -38, 14

Premier League Top Scorers

Sergio Aguero (Manchester City): 18

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): 17

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur): 17

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal): 16

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City): 15

Sadio Mane (Liverpool): 14

Eden Hazard (Chelsea),: 12

Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal): 12

Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United): 12

Jamie Vardy (Leicester): 12

Saturday Recap

Watford manager Javi Gracia made seven changes to his team for the trip to the Etihad Stadium and left key men Troy Deeney and Gerard Deulofeu on the bench:

Manchester City went on to dominate the first half but could not find a way past Ben Foster in the visitors' goal despite carving out chances.

Sergio Aguero headed inches wide from a great cross from Bernardo Silva, while Raheem Sterling was denied by a sliding challenge from Daryl Janmaat.

Manchester City did manage to get the ball in the back of the net at the start of the second half. Sterling curled a shot past Foster from a Sergio Aguero knockdown that was initially ruled out for offside.

However, after a lengthy discussion between referee Paul Tierney and his assistant the goal was given:

It was a moment of controversy in the game and Watford were vocal in their protests. However, the game continued and City doubled their lead minutes later.

David Silva picked out Riyad Mahrez after a jinking run, and the winger crossed for Sterling to net his second of the match:

The England international did not take long to complete his hat-trick. He beat Janmaat and Christian Kabasele before dinking the ball over Foster:

Gracia sent on Deeney and Deulofeu in search of some attacking inspiration, and the former Barcelona man pulled one back just after the hour mark with his first touch.

The goal was as good as it got for Watford, who could not set up a nervy finish with another goal and slip to their second defeat in three matches.

Manchester City have now won six games in a row in the Premier League to pile the pressure back on Liverpool ahead of their game against Burnley.

Tottenham suffered their third Premier League defeat in their last four games after Southampton scored twice late on to record a memorable win.

The visitors looked set for victory after dominating the first half and opening the scoring through captain Kane.

The England international linked up with with Dele Alli on his return from injury and slid the ball past goalkeeper Angus Gunn on 26 minutes for a landmark goal:

Meanwhile, Southampton rarely threatened Hugo Lloris in the Tottenham goal and did not manage a shot on target in the first 45 minutes.

Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl made two changes at half-time, bringing on Shane Long and Josh Sim, and Southampton were a different team after the break.

Nathan Redmond twice hit the side-netting for Southampton before Yann Valery levelled on 76 minutes. The defender pounced on a loose ball from Danny Rose and hit a scuffed shot past Lloris for his second goal in two matches.

The winner came five minutes later through a superb free-kick from James Ward-Prowse. The midfielder curled the ball past Lloris after Kyle Walker-Peters had brought down Stuart Armstrong on the edge of the box:

Manager Mauricio Pochettino offered his view after the match:

The win moves Southampton two points clear of the relegation zone, while Spurs stay in third but are just three points above Manchester United who take on Arsenal on Sunday.