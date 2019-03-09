2019 NFL Free Agency: Rumors and Predictions for Top Players Set to Hit Market

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

Who said the NFL free-agency period wouldn't entertain?

The market's opening might have taken a back seat to the wild Antonio Brown story, but it still features quality players such as Earl Thomas. Franchised players could always be on the move via trade too.

For example, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Kansas City Chiefs could move pass-rusher Dee Ford. Rumors such as that, the items below and quite a bit more hint at a long weekend before the market opens Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Frank Clark Trade?

The Seattle Seahawks predictably slapped a tag on star pass-rusher Frank Clark.

Clark has 10, nine and 13 sacks over his past three respective seasons and is only 25 years old. The 2015 second-round pick has been key in the Seahawks' ability to hold up on the defensive side of the ball despite losing several notable names over the past few seasons.

But the Seahawks, as any front office should, figure to listen to offers.

And here come those Buffalo Bills.

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the Bills might have an interest in making something happen:

Those Bills, of course, were allegedly involved in trade talks with the Pittsburgh Steelers for Brown. Brown nixed the move, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB and Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

So yes, the Bills have some resources to use and clearly aren't afraid of the big splash. They also have a defense that only tallied 36 sacks a season ago to rank 26th overall.

Yet, it is hard to imagine the Seahawks letting Clark go. He's too young and important to allow him to leave. Listening to offers is due diligence, but keeping Frank under team control for one more season makes sense. If it becomes clear he won't ink an extension, then the front office can revisit the idea of a move.

Prediction: Clark stays with the Seahawks

Eagles in on Tevin Coleman?

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

One of the more predictable elements of the offseason is the Philadelphia Eagles going after a running back.

Whether this came via free agency or the draft was the biggest question.

It's the former, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo (via 97.5 The Fanatic):

tevin Coleman certainly isn't as flashy as other free agents, such as Le'Veon Bell. But the Atlanta Falcons running back has managed to go underrated despite his success since being selected in the 2015 draft's third round.

Still just 25 years old, Coleman has acted as the complement to Devonta Freeman in Atlanta for much of his career. However, with Freeman only appearing in two games last season because of injury, Coleman took a career-high 167 rushes for 800 yards and four touchdowns on a 4.8-yard per-carry average. He also caught a career-high 32 passes with five more scores through the air.

In theory, Coleman's production will only rise alongside an uptick in chances. The Eagles have plenty of those to go around after last season only saw them get middling production out of Wendell Smallwood, Darren Sproles, Corey Clement, Jay Ajayi and Josh Adams.

Coleman will come in cheaper than a star like Bell but also offer worthwhile production, so this is a hard-to-ignore fit.

Prediction: Coleman signs with the Eagles

Anthony Barr's Biggest Suitor?

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

While free agency boasts a heavy-hitting class in many ways, it leaves players such as Anthony Barr flying a bit under the radar.

A top-10 pick in 2014 by the Minnesota Vikings, Barr has spent five productive seasons going about his business, only missing three games over the past three years.

While Barr might not be gaining the attention of other free agents, the New York Jets appear to have an eye on him, according to The Athletic's Connor Hughes:

The Jets figure to be one of free agency's biggest spenders coming off a four-win season and needing to quickly cobble together a competent roster around second-year quarterback Sam Darnold.

That shouldn't start on defense, but the unit needs some help. It tallied 39 sacks (16th in the league) last year while opponents rushed for 4.6 yards per carry (19th). The Jets also allowed a 29th-worst average of 27.6 points per game and ranked 24th or worse against the pass and rush in total yards allowed.

Barr only has 13.5 sacks over five seasons, but the Jets would likely use him a little differently than the Vikings have. And for Barr, the Jets swooping in early with big money and giving him a chance to rack up the sacks—which could mean a much bigger payday in around four years, when he turns 30—has to be appealing.

While other teams focus elsewhere, it's hard not to like the idea of a Barr-Jets marriage if the Jets can make it happen early.

Prediction: Barr signs with the Jets