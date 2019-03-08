Antonio Brown Says He's Announcing New Team Soon After Failed Bills Trade

Antonio Brown Says He's Announcing New Team Soon After Failed Bills TradeMarch 8, 2019
Business won't be boomin' in Buffalo, but it might be in the Bay Area.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown made an Instagram Live post Friday and said that he would reveal his new team shortly:
Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman
#Steelers disgruntled WR Antonio Brown says he'll announce his new team in "a little bit." 🤷 https://t.co/W7U7G6HJrS
A voice off-camera noted that Brown was wearing the "black and gray" already. It was not confirmed that Brown would be heading to the Oakland Raiders in the video.
However, Brown and the Raiders have been heavily linked in recent days, as noted by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network and others.
Field Yates of ESPN.com also provided a transcript of Brown's comments:
Field Yates @FieldYates
Antonio Brown on his Instagram live: "Hey I'm about to announce my new team in like a little bit alright... Something positive is about to be happening real soon, trust me. Stay by the phone... Big announcement coming soon. Big announcement coming soon! Mr. Big Checks."
Shortly after the video, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reported some big news regarding Brown and the Raiders:
Aaron Wilson @AaronWilson_NFL
Antonio Brown has told people he thinks he'll wind up with the Raiders, but it's not up to him. Time will tell if the Steelers are able to pull off a trade after talks with Bills blew up.
As did Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:
Gerry Dulac @gerrydulac
Three teams "still alive" in the running for Antonio Brown, per source. Deal could be completed soon, tho.
Provided Oakland is one of those three reported teams, the Silver and Black undoubtedly have an edge over competitors thanks to their draft capital. The team holds the No. 4, No. 24 and No. 27 overall picks in April's draft in Nashville, Tennessee.
Parting with the No. 4 selection seems unlikely given the high price tag and the almost certain likelihood that a blue-chip defensive prospect like Alabama's Quinnen Williams, Kentucky's Josh Allen or Ohio State's Nick Bosa will be waiting.
But if the Raiders are willing to give up a late first-rounder, then this would seemingly work, especially considering that Oakland has over $64 million in cap space to use on Brown and others, per Over the Cap. Also, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said that the Steelers are looking for a first-round selection in return for the star wideout:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
The #Steelers are still aiming high when it comes to an Antonio Brown price tag... https://t.co/F6jj4YqYdA
Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that it's "believed [Brown would] welcome joining [the] franchise":
Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL
If Raiders surface as strong suitor for Antonio Brown — desire for new contract been an impediment — it’s believed he’d welcome joining franchise. One person close to Brown said 2020 move to Las Vegas a factor in his thinking. No state income taxes in Nevada.
Regardless of where Brown winds up, a move out of Pittsburgh in the near future is all but certain given the reports that have come out of late.
