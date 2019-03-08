Antonio Brown Says He's Announcing New Team Soon After Failed Bills Trade

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Business won't be boomin' in Buffalo, but it might be in the Bay Area.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown made an Instagram Live post Friday and said that he would reveal his new team shortly:

A voice off-camera noted that Brown was wearing the "black and gray" already. It was not confirmed that Brown would be heading to the Oakland Raiders in the video.

However, Brown and the Raiders have been heavily linked in recent days, as noted by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network and others.

Field Yates of ESPN.com also provided a transcript of Brown's comments:

Shortly after the video, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reported some big news regarding Brown and the Raiders:

As did Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:





Provided Oakland is one of those three reported teams, the Silver and Black undoubtedly have an edge over competitors thanks to their draft capital. The team holds the No. 4, No. 24 and No. 27 overall picks in April's draft in Nashville, Tennessee.

Parting with the No. 4 selection seems unlikely given the high price tag and the almost certain likelihood that a blue-chip defensive prospect like Alabama's Quinnen Williams, Kentucky's Josh Allen or Ohio State's Nick Bosa will be waiting.

But if the Raiders are willing to give up a late first-rounder, then this would seemingly work, especially considering that Oakland has over $64 million in cap space to use on Brown and others, per Over the Cap. Also, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said that the Steelers are looking for a first-round selection in return for the star wideout:

Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that it's "believed [Brown would] welcome joining [the] franchise":

Regardless of where Brown winds up, a move out of Pittsburgh in the near future is all but certain given the reports that have come out of late.