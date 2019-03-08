Craig Kimbrel Rumors: Nationals, Braves Not Pursuing Free-Agent Reliever

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Two of the top suitors for Craig Kimbrel are reportedly no longer in the mix to sign the free-agent closer.

Per The Athletic's Jim Bowden, the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals are "not in" the Kimbrel sweepstakes.

The Nationals and Braves have been connected to Kimbrel throughout the offseason, though no deal has materialized.

ESPN's Keith Law noted March 3 that a deal between Kimbrel and Washington was “further down the road” than was being reported.

The Philadelphia Phillies are another team that's been linked to Kimbrel. MLB Network's Jon Heyman called them one of the "main threats" to the Nationals in the race to sign the 2011 National League Rookie of the Year.

Per Pete Kerzel of MASN Sports, Nationals ownership has been "unwilling to exceed the luxury tax for a third consecutive season" to this point. They are currently $9.677 million under the tax threshold, per Spotrac.

While it's unclear if Kimbrel's contract demands have changed with the regular season starting March 28, he started the offseason seeking a six-year deal worth at least $100 million, per The Athletic's Jayson Stark.

Kimbrel won his first World Series title in 2018 with the Boston Red Sox. The 30-year-old had 42 saves, a 2.74 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 62.1 innings over 63 appearances.