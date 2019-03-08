Tim Hortons Brier 2019: Friday Curling Results, Updated Draw and Schedule

Todd Korol/Getty Images

The 2019 Tim Hortons Brier championship pool round will conclude Friday night, and Draw 18 on Friday afternoon at Westoba Place in Brandon, Manitoba, only clarified the teams contending for the playoffs.

After the afternoon's action, the playoff field was already set. Alberta, Northern Ontario, Canada and Wild Card will move on.

Team Alberta, however, has absolutely nothing to worry about as it won its 10th draw and remained the tournament's only undefeated team. The two next best teams faced off in a back-and-forth affair. Wild Card and Ontario's result sent one team to the playoff and the other team home.

Ahead of Friday night's 8 p.m. ET Draw 19, here's a look at updated results and scheduling as well as an early recap.

Results

Draw 18

Alberta def. Saskatchewan, 9-3

Wild Card def. Ontario, 6-4

Manitoba def. British Columbia, 9-7

Northern Ontario def. Canada, 7-6

Schedule

Draw 19 (8 p.m. ET)

British Columbia vs. Saskatchewan

Wild Card vs. Canada

Alberta vs. Northern Ontario

Manitoba vs. Ontario





Recap

Draw 18

Team Wild Card's (8-2) defeat of Ontario (6-4) sent itself through to the playoff while ending Ontario's Brier run. Wild Card jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first end, and all four members finished above 90 percent accuracy rates. Ontario tried to make up the deficit later on with an attempted triple but failed:

Canada (8-2) and Northern Ontario (9-1), both owning an 8-1 record coming into Draw 18, needed an extra end to decide a winner after Canadian skip Brad Gushue scored one stone in the 10th end to tie it at six:

However, the back-to-back reigning champions came up empty in the 11th end, and Northern Ontario hung on to secure a spot in the No. 1 vs. No. 2 playoff draw.

Meanwhile, hometown team Manitoba (5-5) scored two in both the eighth and ninth ends to force British Columbia (4-6) to concede, while Alberta (10-0) only needed eight ends to take care of Saskatchewan (4-6).

The full schedule and standings for the Tim Hortons Brier are available on Curling.ca.