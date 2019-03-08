Tim Hortons Brier 2019: Friday Curling Results, Updated Draw and Schedule

Tim Hortons Brier 2019: Friday Curling Results, Updated Draw and ScheduleMarch 8, 2019
The 2019 Tim Hortons Brier championship pool round will conclude Friday night, and Draw 18 on Friday afternoon at Westoba Place in Brandon, Manitoba, only clarified the teams contending for the playoffs.
After the afternoon's action, the playoff field was already set. Alberta, Northern Ontario, Canada and Wild Card will move on.
Team Alberta, however, has absolutely nothing to worry about as it won its 10th draw and remained the tournament's only undefeated team. The two next best teams faced off in a back-and-forth affair. Wild Card and Ontario's result sent one team to the playoff and the other team home.
Ahead of Friday night's 8 p.m. ET Draw 19, here's a look at updated results and scheduling as well as an early recap.
Results
Draw 18
Alberta def. Saskatchewan, 9-3
Wild Card def. Ontario, 6-4
Manitoba def. British Columbia, 9-7
Northern Ontario def. Canada, 7-6
Schedule
Draw 19 (8 p.m. ET)
British Columbia vs. Saskatchewan
Wild Card vs. Canada
Alberta vs. Northern Ontario
Manitoba vs. Ontario
Recap
Draw 18
Team Wild Card's (8-2) defeat of Ontario (6-4) sent itself through to the playoff while ending Ontario's Brier run. Wild Card jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first end, and all four members finished above 90 percent accuracy rates. Ontario tried to make up the deficit later on with an attempted triple but failed:
TSN Curling @TSNCurling
Ontario's attempt at a triple comes up short and give up a steal of one. They trail Wild Card 6-2. #Brier2019 https://t.co/91ARL6f2Te
Canada (8-2) and Northern Ontario (9-1), both owning an 8-1 record coming into Draw 18, needed an extra end to decide a winner after Canadian skip Brad Gushue scored one stone in the 10th end to tie it at six:
TSN Curling @TSNCurling
Extra fun in Brandon. The Battle of the Brads is headed to an extra. https://t.co/XQ6g76t4ZL
However, the back-to-back reigning champions came up empty in the 11th end, and Northern Ontario hung on to secure a spot in the No. 1 vs. No. 2 playoff draw.
Meanwhile, hometown team Manitoba (5-5) scored two in both the eighth and ninth ends to force British Columbia (4-6) to concede, while Alberta (10-0) only needed eight ends to take care of Saskatchewan (4-6).
The full schedule and standings for the Tim Hortons Brier are available on Curling.ca.
Thursday Results at Tim Hortons Brier