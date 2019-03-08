La Liga Table 2019 Week 27: Updated Standings Following Friday's Results

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistMarch 8, 2019

BILBAO, SPAIN - MARCH 08: Javi Paudo of RCD Espanyol (L) competes for the ball with Oscar De Marcos of Athletic Club (R) during the La Liga match between Athletic Club and RCD Espanyol at San Mames Stadium on March 08, 2019 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)
Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Athletic Bilbao staged a late comeback at home to Espanyol to claim a point in La Liga on Friday.

Both sides climb the table because of a 1-1 draw, leapfrogging Eibar and Leganes in the latest standings.

Barcelona are clear in the title race and play their next match against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

Real Madrid return to domestic duty after their UEFA Champions League elimination. Los Blancos are set to travel to Real Valladolid on Sunday.

                     

La Liga Standings (Games Played, Points, Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona: 26, 60, +41

2. Atletico Madrid: 26, 53, +21

3. Real Madrid: 26, 48, +12

4. Getafe: 26, 42, +11

5. Alaves: 26, 40, -2

6. Sevilla: 26, 37, +7

7. Valencia: 26, 36, +6

8. Real Betis: 26, 36, -2

9. Real Sociedad: 26, 35, +3

10. Espanyol: 27, 34, -8

11. Athletic Bilbao: 27, 34, -5

12. Eibar: 26, 34, -1

13. Leganes: 26, 33, -4

14. Girona: 26, 31, -7

15. Levante: 26, 30, -9

16. Valladolid: 26, 26, -14

17. Celta Vigo: 26, 25, -8

18. Villarreal: 26, 23, -8

19. Rayo Vallecano: 26, 23, -17

20. Huesca: 26, 22, -16

                   

Friday Recap

BILBAO, SPAIN - MARCH 08: Marc Roca of RCD Espanyol (C) being followed by Mikel San Jose of Athletic Club (L) and Raul Garcia of Athletic Club (R) during the La Liga match between Athletic Club and RCD Espanyol at San Mames Stadium on March 08, 2019 in Bi
Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Athletic Club gave their fans something to cheer about late in the second half against the Catalans.

Benfica loanee Facundo Ferreyra had scored the visitors after just nine minutes, and it appeared the goal could carry them to victory.

The hosts dominated possession throughout the contest but lacked a cutting edge to find the back of the net.

Inaki Williams missed a header in the first half, underlining Athletic Club's lack of accuracy in the box.

Roberto Rosales almost doubled Espanyol's advantage on the stroke of half-time, but the home side stayed in touch into the second half.

BILBAO, SPAIN - MARCH 08: Raul Garcia of Athletic Club celebrates after scoring during the La Liga match between Athletic Club and RCD Espanyol at San Mames Stadium on March 08, 2019 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)
Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Raul Garcia was menacing for Bilbao after the interval, and it was the experienced forward who rescued a point.

The 32-year-old headed home Ibai Gomez's cross at nine minutes remaining, and relief swept around the San Mames Stadium.

Espanyol accepted their fate, but there was still time for the hosts to almost steal a winner through Garcia.

The attacker once again linked with Gomez, but his header was saved with two minutes remaining.

Related

    Kean Earns a Shot at Reigniting Ronaldo

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Kean Earns a Shot at Reigniting Ronaldo

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Wild Claim of the Day...Pep to Juve? 🤔

    Same reporter had the Ronaldo-to-Juve scoop 👀

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Wild Claim of the Day...Pep to Juve? 🤔

    Same reporter had the Ronaldo-to-Juve scoop 👀

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Big Ajax Transfers to Expect This Summer

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Big Ajax Transfers to Expect This Summer

    Dean Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Neymar, Mbappe...Madrid's Main Targets ➡️

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Neymar, Mbappe...Madrid's Main Targets ➡️

    Sport EN
    via sport