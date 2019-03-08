La Liga Table 2019 Week 27: Updated Standings Following Friday's Results

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Athletic Bilbao staged a late comeback at home to Espanyol to claim a point in La Liga on Friday.

Both sides climb the table because of a 1-1 draw, leapfrogging Eibar and Leganes in the latest standings.

Barcelona are clear in the title race and play their next match against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

Real Madrid return to domestic duty after their UEFA Champions League elimination. Los Blancos are set to travel to Real Valladolid on Sunday.

La Liga Standings (Games Played, Points, Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona: 26, 60, +41

2. Atletico Madrid: 26, 53, +21

3. Real Madrid: 26, 48, +12

4. Getafe: 26, 42, +11

5. Alaves: 26, 40, -2

6. Sevilla: 26, 37, +7

7. Valencia: 26, 36, +6

8. Real Betis: 26, 36, -2

9. Real Sociedad: 26, 35, +3

10. Espanyol: 27, 34, -8

11. Athletic Bilbao: 27, 34, -5

12. Eibar: 26, 34, -1

13. Leganes: 26, 33, -4

14. Girona: 26, 31, -7

15. Levante: 26, 30, -9

16. Valladolid: 26, 26, -14

17. Celta Vigo: 26, 25, -8

18. Villarreal: 26, 23, -8

19. Rayo Vallecano: 26, 23, -17

20. Huesca: 26, 22, -16

Friday Recap

Athletic Club gave their fans something to cheer about late in the second half against the Catalans.

Benfica loanee Facundo Ferreyra had scored the visitors after just nine minutes, and it appeared the goal could carry them to victory.

The hosts dominated possession throughout the contest but lacked a cutting edge to find the back of the net.

Inaki Williams missed a header in the first half, underlining Athletic Club's lack of accuracy in the box.

Roberto Rosales almost doubled Espanyol's advantage on the stroke of half-time, but the home side stayed in touch into the second half.

Raul Garcia was menacing for Bilbao after the interval, and it was the experienced forward who rescued a point.

The 32-year-old headed home Ibai Gomez's cross at nine minutes remaining, and relief swept around the San Mames Stadium.

Espanyol accepted their fate, but there was still time for the hosts to almost steal a winner through Garcia.

The attacker once again linked with Gomez, but his header was saved with two minutes remaining.