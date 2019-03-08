Antonio Brown Trade Rumors: Packers 'Were In' on WR Before Reported Bills Deal

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 8, 2019

FILE - In this Nov. 26, 2017, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Pittsburgh. Brown is making a push as a fringe candidate for the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award. He leads the league in receptions and yards receiving heading into Sunday's visit to Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

NFL fans reportedly almost had the chance to watch Antonio Brown catching passes from Aaron Rodgers next season.

According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, the Green Bay Packers "were in on" Brown as a potential trade target and "looking to make moves."

They couldn't land him, though, as Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported late Thursday night Pittsburgh was "closing in on" moving Brown to the Buffalo Bills.

                 

