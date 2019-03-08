Antonio Brown Trade Rumors: Packers 'Were In' on WR Before Reported Bills Deal

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

NFL fans reportedly almost had the chance to watch Antonio Brown catching passes from Aaron Rodgers next season.

According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, the Green Bay Packers "were in on" Brown as a potential trade target and "looking to make moves."

They couldn't land him, though, as Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported late Thursday night Pittsburgh was "closing in on" moving Brown to the Buffalo Bills.

