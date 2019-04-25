Nick Bosa NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for San Francisco 49ers' Pick

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Athletic, strong pass-rusher with NFL bloodlines after his brother Joey and father John were both first-round draft picks.

—Refined rusher who can beat tackles with crossface quickness, powerful hands and a full toolbox of moves; is a plug-and-play starter who comes into the league as a finished product.

—Uses his hands like an All-Pro; has a developed shoulder dip and will swat away the hands of blockers.

—Has enough power and length to be able to kick down and possibly play 3-technique as a pass-rusher in speed packages on the defensive line.

—Smart on the field with a quick locator and the ability to read and react fast.

—Knows how to read blockers and react to what they do as blockers; is quick off the snap and can countermove the block on the fly.

WEAKNESSES

—Injured twice in his last four seasons of football: ACL injury in senior year of high school and core muscle injury in 2018.

—Doesn't have elite twitch coming out of his stance; can be a little tight through his hips.

—Can shut down and make too many business decisions when the ball goes away from his side.

OVERALL

Nick Bosa is a high-profile pass-rusher with elite traits in terms of power and athleticism. Teams will love his ability to fit in a 3-4 or 4-3 defense. Because of his NFL bloodlines and skill set, Bosa is a valued prospect and should be a top-three pick in the 2019 draft.

GRADE: 7.85 (ROUND 1 - PRO BOWL POTENTIAL)

PRO COMPARISON: Joey Bosa