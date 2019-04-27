John Ursua NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Seattle Seahawks' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 27, 2019

Hawaii wide receiver John Ursua (5) celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown In the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Eugene Tanner)
Eugene Tanner/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Productive receiver from the slot who runs sharp routes and has good short-area athleticism.

—Agile with good body control; impressed at his pro day with a three-cone time of 6.77 seconds and a short-shuttle of 4.08 seconds.

—Has play strength to explode out of his stance and run through press coverage at his route stem.

—Tracks the ball well over the middle and will extend to make high/low catches on the move.

—Has ability as a deep threat from the slot and gets downfield in a hurry with above-average ball-tracking skills.

               

WEAKNESSES

—Worked primarily from the slot in college and will be tested on the outside against top-end cornerbacks.

—Battled a hamstring injury throughout the predraft process.

—Undersized player at 5'9", 178 pounds.

—Drops are a potential deal-breaker; he lets too many balls into his frame, struggles with juggled catches and loses focus, leading to drops.

         

OVERALL

An underclassman declaration, John Ursua had a breakout season with 89 catches for 1,343 yards and 16 touchdowns for Hawaii in 2018, but his average size and lack of a combine invite make his draft prospects thin.

           

GRADE: 5.10 (ROUND 7 - BACKUP CALIBER) 

PRO COMPARISON: John Brown

Related

    Mike Tomlin on Bell, AB Leaving: 'There's Been a Cleansing'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Mike Tomlin on Bell, AB Leaving: 'There's Been a Cleansing'

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Gary Jennings: Russell Coached My YMCA Basketball Team

    Seattle Seahawks logo
    Seattle Seahawks

    Gary Jennings: Russell Coached My YMCA Basketball Team

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Winners and Losers of the Josh Rosen Trade

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Winners and Losers of the Josh Rosen Trade

    Derrik Klassen
    via Bleacher Report

    Seahawks Draft FSU DL Demarcus Christmas in Round 6

    Seattle Seahawks logo
    Seattle Seahawks

    Seahawks Draft FSU DL Demarcus Christmas in Round 6

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report