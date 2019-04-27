John Ursua NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Seattle Seahawks' Pick

Eugene Tanner/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Productive receiver from the slot who runs sharp routes and has good short-area athleticism.

—Agile with good body control; impressed at his pro day with a three-cone time of 6.77 seconds and a short-shuttle of 4.08 seconds.

—Has play strength to explode out of his stance and run through press coverage at his route stem.

—Tracks the ball well over the middle and will extend to make high/low catches on the move.

—Has ability as a deep threat from the slot and gets downfield in a hurry with above-average ball-tracking skills.

WEAKNESSES

—Worked primarily from the slot in college and will be tested on the outside against top-end cornerbacks.

—Battled a hamstring injury throughout the predraft process.

—Undersized player at 5'9", 178 pounds.

—Drops are a potential deal-breaker; he lets too many balls into his frame, struggles with juggled catches and loses focus, leading to drops.

OVERALL

An underclassman declaration, John Ursua had a breakout season with 89 catches for 1,343 yards and 16 touchdowns for Hawaii in 2018, but his average size and lack of a combine invite make his draft prospects thin.

GRADE: 5.10 (ROUND 7 - BACKUP CALIBER)

PRO COMPARISON: John Brown