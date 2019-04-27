Javon Patterson NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Indianapolis Colts' Pick

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

STRENGTHS

—Experience throughout the interior of the offensive line over the last four seasons.

—Athletic mover who has a big resume as a pulling blocker; good lateral agility and enough mobility to be a fit in a zone scheme.

—Moves well up the field to the second level and can track and reach linebackers.

—Can sink his hips and set his feet to anchor against bull-rushers.

—Sees the field well and makes good decisions on which rusher to attack.

WEAKNESSES

—Smaller build (6'3", 307 lbs) has teams considering Javon Patterson more at center than guard.

—Doesn't dominate defenders at the point of attack because of a lack of play power in his lower half.

—Hasn't learned to tie his upper body and lower body together as a blocker to effectively move defenders out of run gaps.

—Defenders work off his block too easily; must improve his grip.

—Doesn't have much power in his hands when punching.

OVERALL

Patterson could develop into a good starter at the next level if teams don't fixate on his lack of length and bulk. He immediately comes to the NFL as a good candidate to be a third guard and backup center who has the tools to become a starter at either spot if he can clean up his strength deficiencies.

GRADE: 5.15 (ROUND 7 - BACKUP CALIBER)

PRO COMPARISON: David Andrews