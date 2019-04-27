Lamont Gaillard NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Arizona Cardinals' Pick

John Bazemore/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Team captain and three-year starter who is relentless on the field and plays with an aggressive, tough nature.

—Physical, violent player at the point of attack who loves contact and doesn't let up on a block.

—Compact build (6'3", 305 lbs) with solid arm length (33 ½") and massive hands (10 ⅜").

—Is asked to handle calls and checks on the line of scrimmage; has a high football IQ that lets him identify blitzes and stunts.

—Plays with very good leverage and pop under the pads of defenders.

—Gets to the second level well against linebackers and can put them in the dirt.

WEAKNESSES

—Not a fluid mover on pulls and traps; can get off balance moving laterally.

—Can be too aggressive and will get flagged for holds if watched closely.

—Power teams won't like his build and lack of play power.

—Can be a lunging blocker who doesn't play with patience or much poise in the run game.

—Plays with his head down way too often.

OVERALL

Aggressive, tough prospect who loves contact and will be a fit for a tough-nosed running team. Gaillard's lack of lateral agility and good mobility when pulling could make him a concern for zone teams, but he has enough traits to be considered a future starter.

GRADE: 5.65 (ROUND 5 - BACKUP CALIBER)

PRO COMPARISON: Corey Linsley