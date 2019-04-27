Ben Powers NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Baltimore Ravens' Pick

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Three-year starter who didn't allow a sack in 2018 and has spent time at both guard spots for one of the best and most recognized offensive line units in the country over the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

—Play demeanor is good and has been developed by big-game competition, especially over the last two seasons. Has the requisite competitive toughness and a little bit of an attitude.

—Mental processing is strong with excellent awareness to pass off games at the line of scrimmage with good timing and anticipation.

—Upper half is well developed and has the kind of thickness throughout his chest and arms teams expect from a power-scheme guard.

—Shows the hand strength to latch on at the line of scrimmage in pass protection after he punches and can effectively end a defender's rep before it begins.

WEAKNESSES

—Mobility issues in his hips cause him to stand up too often at the snap and lose immediate leverage with high pads.

—Hands shoot wide of defenders in space and lead to too much grabbing and inability to square up second-level defenders.

—Lacks some thickness and power in his lower half that shows up in short-yardage situations. Doesn't have the lower-back strength to roll his hips into blocks, and there simply isn't much help coming from his lower frame when he does.

—Feet to mirror in pass protection are limited movers and can get heavy, particularly when working toward his outside edge.

OVERALL

Powers' experience along a very good Oklahoma offensive line is enticing, given the lack of time to develop quality offensive linemen in the NFL. He comes well coached and with good awareness as a piece of an entire unit. He has some flexibility concerns, especially in his hips, which raise pad level on the snap and have to get corrected at the next level or he'll be bullied by power. But there are enough fundamental traits to expect him to land on an NFL roster as a rookie.

GRADE: 5.69 (ROUND 5 - BACKUP CALIBER)

PRO COMPARISON: Ronald Leary