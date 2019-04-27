Michael Jordan NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Cincinnati Bengals' Pick

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—41 consecutive starts at Ohio State since arriving on campus in 2016 and has spent seasons at guard and center for the Buckeyes.

—Phenomenal build with the weight (312 lbs) and length (34 ¼") teams want from an interior prospect.

—Still just 21 years old and will be seen as fairly underdeveloped overall. He has size and flexibility in his lower body that teams covet and will be seen as a clean slate and moldable prospect.

—Shows routine ability to engage his hips into his play as an anchor and can fire lower back and chest into run blocking to win individual reps. Body and muscular awareness from his waist up is impressive.

—Throws his hands with ease and can have a nasty, disruptive punch when it lands clean and square.

WEAKNESSES

—Slow to fire everything in motion in all phases and creates losses he should otherwise be able to handle.

—Lateral quickness to react and mirror is underwhelming and stems from an inability to replace feet with enough pace and rhythm.

—Would like to see him become a more fluid mover overall. The weight is distributed well throughout his frame, but it's clear he's still learning how to carry it in his lower half to move with the requisite athleticism.

—Has a tendency to let his knees flare out in pass protection, causing an inability to drive force through the appropriate angles to meet defenders that have already set a track to the quarterback.

OVERALL

Some of the prospects in this class will be 24 during their rookie season. Jordan, on the other hand, is only 21 years old and will be hitting his athletic prime at the end of his rookie contract. Teams will see him as a technically proficient prospect with excellent natural talents they can mold specifically to fit their needs. He needs to clean up the sloppiness and laziness that sneaks into his footwork, but there's no doubt he's got experience and ability upon which he can rely.

GRADE: 5.90 (ROUND 3-4 - FUTURE STARTER)

PRO COMPARISON: Frank Ragnow